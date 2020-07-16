Abhishek Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao starrer Ludo to release on Netflix

Ludo will stream on Netflix. Ludo will stream on Netflix.

Anurag Basu’s dark comedy anthology Ludo is set to premiere on Netflix. Produced by Basu and Bhushan Kumar, Ludo stars Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pearle Maaney, Pankaj Tripathi and Rohit Saraf.

The film follows the story of four different lives, who meet at crossroads only to realise that their meeting was not a coincidence.

Ludo was supposed to have a theatrical release on April 24, 2020. But following the shut down of cinema halls due to the coronavirus pandemic, the makers opted for a digital release.

Ludo reunites Anurag Basu with his frequent collaborator, music composer Pritam. They have earlier teamed up on albums like Life in a… Metro, Barfi! and Jagga Jasoos.

