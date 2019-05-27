Anurag Basu’s multi-starrer to release on February 21, 2020

Director Anurag Basu’s untitled film is all set to hit the screens on February 21, 2020. The film, which centres on unavoidable jeopardies of life and has four different stories set in a quintessential Indian metro, was earlier scheduled for a January release.

The project boasts of an interesting line-up of actors. It stars Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkumar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Pankaj Tripathi.

While Anurag Basu helms the project, it will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Anurag Basu, Tani Somarita Basu and Krishan Kumar.

Earlier, there were speculations that the film is a sequel to Anurag’s 2007 hit film Life… In A Metro. However, the director recently quashed the rumour and said, “I have nowhere mentioned that the movie that I am shooting now is a sequel to Life… In A Metro. The only similarity is that there are four different stories in this movie as well.”

He said while all the four stories are interlinked, the film is not at all like Life… In A Metro and neither it carries forward the previous story.

At present, Anurag Basu is seen as one of the judges on Super Dancer Chapter 3, along with actor Shilpa Shetty and choreographer Geeta Kapoor.