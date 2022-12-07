scorecardresearch
Anurag Basu announces new anthology ‘Metro… In Dino’, to star Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan

Anurag Basu had previously directed the acclaimed 2007 drama Life in a... Metro.

Anurag Basu is set to helm the new anthology featuring a stellar star cast. (Photo: PR handout)

Filmmaker Anurag Basu and producer Bhushan Kumar have joined hands yet again for their latest project Metro…इन दिनों (Metro… In Dino). The anthology features actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions, the film will showcase “bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times,” statement from the makers read. Basu had previously directed the acclaimed 2007 drama, Life in a… Metro.

Basu, who last directed the multi-starrer anthology Ludo, described Metro… In Dino as a tale “of the people and for the people.” The film’s music will be composed by Pritam, Basu’s long-time collaborator.

“It has been a while I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me! The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them.

“As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn’t be more happy to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work,” the filmmaker said.

Producer Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, T-Series said only Basu could stitch a story “out of parallel lives together in a film with a contemporary twist.”

“None better than dada could helm this ship. We are elated to join hands with him yet again for Metro… इन दिनों. While he brings about the magic with gripping story, Pritam will be adding his charm with the music enhancing the experience entirely. We are surely looking out for this one,” Kumar added.

The film is produced By Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Taani Basu. Life in a… Metro featured an ensemble cast of Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Shilpa Shetty, Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja and Sharman Joshi.

