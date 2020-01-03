I don’t clarify idiotic statements: Anuradha Paudwal responds to Kerala woman’s paternity case

Karmala Modex from Kerala has claimed that Anuradha Paudwal is her mother. (Photo: Karmala Modex/Provided by her advocate and Anuradha Paudwal/Facebook) Karmala Modex from Kerala has claimed that Anuradha Paudwal is her mother. (Photo: Karmala Modex/Provided by her advocate and Anuradha Paudwal/Facebook)

Anuradha Paudwal has slammed Karmala Modex, the woman from Kerala, who claimed that the veteran singer is her mother.

“I don’t clarify idiotic statements made by a******s! It is below my dignity. Thanks for your concern,”Paudwal told DNA.

Anuradha Paudwal’s spokesperson said, “This girl (Karmala) is a psycho. Anuradha’s daughter Kavita was born in 1974 so Karmala’s claims are false. This girl (Karmala) is mentioning Anuradha’s husband, but she doesn’t even know that he passed away a while back and if Karmala is Anuradha’s daughter, she should give Anuradha money and not demand 50 crores.”

Karmala Modex residing in Thiruvananthapuram recently filed a case in the district family court, claiming to be the daughter of Paudwal. The 45-year-old woman alleged that Paudwal had handed her over to her foster parents Ponnachan and Agnes as the singer did not want to raise a child back then.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Karmala said , “About four-five years ago, my foster father Ponnachan confessed on his deathbed that my biological mother was actually Anuradha Paudwal. I was told that I was four days old when I was handed over to my foster parents. Ponnachan, who was posted in the Army in Maharashtra at the time, was friends with Anuradha. Later, he got a transfer to Kerala.”

Karmala Modex further shared that her foster father revealed her lineage just before his demise. “Now, we have decided to pursue it legally. She’s my mother and I want her back,” she added.

According to Karmala’s advocate Anil Prasad, she has sought a compensation of Rs 50 crore from her biological parents. A demand for an injunction on further sale of all assets belonging to Arun Paudwal has also been sought.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd