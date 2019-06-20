Anupria Goenka joins Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s action film

Actor Anupria Goenka, known for her performance in movies like Tiger Zinda Hai and Padmaavat, has bagged the upcoming Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff project, being made under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Sharing her excitement, Anupria confirmed the news to indianexpress.com, but refused to divulge any further details.

The untitled film is an actioner being directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Vaani Kapoor.

Though details about the much anticipated film is being kept under wraps, Tiger had recently told reporters, “I feel that film is going to be something cool. The idea is to get Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt of Mission Impossible versus James Bond together in the same film. That’s the idea.”

Anupria Goenka played Rani Nagmati, the first wife of Shahid Kapoor’s character Maharawal Ratan Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Padmaavat (2018). She was also part of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif film Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), where she played nurse Poorna. Her other films are Dishoom and Daddy.

The actor was also a part of web shows The Final Call on ZEE5 and Criminal Justice on Hotstar. She will also be seen in Sacred Games 2 and Asura.