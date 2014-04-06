Anupam Kher’s ‘I Went Shopping for Robert De Niro’ to premiere at IIFA

Through this film, Anupam Kher has paid tribute to his co-star from the Oscar nominated film ‘Silver Linings Playbook’.

Noted actor Anupam Kher’s short film ‘I Went Shopping for Robert De Niro’ will be premiered at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Florida, US.

Titled ‘I Went Shopping for Robert De Niro’, the film will have a world premiere on the second day of the IIFA awards to be held at Tampa Bay from April 23-26.

“Having the World Premiere at IIFA showcases in essence the spirit of the short film, where a group of Indian artists pay tribute to the American legend, as India celebrates the centenary of Indian Cinema this year,” said Anupam Kher, who is sharing his craft through the acting workshop at the awards.

Through this film, Anupam Kher has paid tribute to the iconic Hollywood actor and co-star from the Oscar nominated film ‘Silver Linings Playbook’.

“The film has had an exciting journey which came full circle for us on November 10, 2013, when Mr De Niro visited our (acting) school. I had invited prominent actors, directors from the Indian film industry to meet him. Some of our biggest stars sat around him and he answered questions about his work, scripts, co-actors, films, associations with filmmakers, etc,” Kher said.

Post the screening of the film, an acting workshop is scheduled for students of the University of South Florida by Kher on April 24. He currently runs a acting school called Actor Prepares.

The workshop will also throw light on various topics on Indian cinema and will provide guidance to those seeking a professional career within the acting fraternity.

It aims at helping acting enthusiasts decipher the craft of performance and dramatics while tapping the potential of budding actors.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App