Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Anupam Kher wishes wife Kirron Kher on their 37th anniversary with rare photo of their wedding: ‘Dug it out off…’

Anupam Kher shared his and Kirron Kher's wedding picture as they celebrate their 37th wedding anniversary.

Anupam Kher, Kirron KherVeteran actors Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher got married in the year 1985. (Photo: Anupam Kher/Instagram)

Actor Anupam Kher and his actor-politician wife Kirron Kher are celebrating their 37th wedding anniversary today. On the occasion, Anupam shared a rare wedding picture from his and Kirron’s wedding that he had to dig out of his father’s ‘treasure trunk’.

In the photo, the stars seem to be taking their wedding pheras. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, “Happy anniversary dearest #Kirron. Dug out this pic of our wedding 37years ago from the Treasure Trunk of my father during my recent visit to Shimla!😍! May God give you all the happiness, long and healthy life. सालगिरह मुबारक! 😍🌺😍 #MarriageAnniversary #Kirron #Anupam #37Years #Pushkarnath.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Veteran actors Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher got married in the year 1985 and are parents to son Sikandar, from Kirron’s first marriage with Gautam Bery. In 2013, Kirron Kher told Firstpost about their love story, and how they started off as close friends when they were married to different people.

“He and I were still good friends, doing plays together. I remember, we were going to Calcutta for Nadira Babbar’s play, he came looking different, his head was shaved, for some film he was doing, I think. When he was leaving the room, he looked back at me, and something passed between us. Later he came and knocked on my door, and said ‘I want to talk to you.’ He then said ‘I think I have fallen in love with you.’ And suddenly there was this immense, intense change, the chemistry exploded. I got a divorce and married him. He had nothing then,” she had said.

Also read |When Kirron Kher revealed she divorced her husband to marry Anupam Kher: ‘He had nothing then’

Kirron Kher, who is a Member of Parliament, was diagnosed with cancer during the coronavirus pandemic. After a tough fight, the actor emerged victorious from her battle with cancer.

Reacting to Anupam Kher’s recent post, actor Mahima Chaudhry wrote in the comments section, “Wishing u both a very happy anniversary and a great journey ahead. U both still look the same❤️.” On the work frfont, Anupam Kher will be seen in his upcoming film The Signature and also in Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming directorial Emergency. Both films also star Mahima Chaudhry.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-08-2022 at 09:17:42 am
