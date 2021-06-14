Anupam Kher’s heartfelt wish for wife Kirron Kher: ‘People world over love you for the person you are’

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has wished his wife Kirron Kher on her birthday through a super-sweet social media post. An actor and a Member of Parliament, Kirron turned 69 on Monday, June 14. The actor is at present battling cancer.

Anupam, 66, shared a few pictures of Kirron on social media sites. He captioned the post on Instagram, “Happy birthday dearest #Kirron!! May God give you long and healthy life. May the Almighty grant you all the happiness in the world! People all over the world love you for the person you are! You are honest, fair, sincere and forthright! You deal with every situation in life with an amazing inner strength and grace! Stay healthy and safe! Love and prayers always! 🌺😍🙏 @kirronkhermp #Birthday #SpecialDay #14thJune #Family #MemberParliament #Actress #ColThakarSingh #DalaiLama #RobertDeNiro #BradleyCooper.”

The pictures include a portrait of Anupam and Kirron together, the couple with Hollywood stars like Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro, Kirron alone with the Dalai Lama, and so on. Kirron Kher, who represents Chandigarh in the Parliament from Bharatiya Janata Party, has been away from acting for quite some time.

Anil Kapoor also wished Kirron on her birthday. “Happy birthday my lovely friend, I wish you every happiness your heart can hold. Here’s to another fabulous year of life! You’re simply the best! @kirronkhermp,” he wrote.

She was last seen in 2014 film Punjab 1984. She is best known for projects like Singh Is Kinng, Devdas, Om Shanti Om, among others.

She is currently undergoing treatment for cancer. Anupam had revealed in April that she has multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. He had said in a social media post, “Just so that rumours don’t get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.”

He had later dismissed speculation about her health, and said that “She is doing absolutely fine. In fact she got her 2nd vaccination done for COVID this afternoon.” He also requested fans not to spread “negative news”.