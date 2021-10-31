Anupam Kher wishes Sikandar Kher on his 40th birthday: ‘I am glad we have never been a typical father/son duo’

It is Sikandar Kher’s 40th birthday today. On the occasion, the actor’s stepfather Anupam Kher shared a warm birthday wish.

Anupam shared an old family photo that features him, Sikandar Kher and Kirron Kher. He also shared a selfie featuring himself and Sikandar.

Sharing the photos, Anupam Kher wrote, “Happy birthday dearest @sikandarkher ! May God give you all the happiness, success, peace, long and healthy life.”

He added, “I am glad we have never been a typical father/son duo. Growing up (as a person) with you has been amazing. I may not admit often or openly but I have learnt so many things from you. And I am proud of you the way you are making your choices as an actor. Have a great year.”

The actor concluded by saying, “पर शादी कब कर रहा है? This is from #Dulari? Love you! 🤓🌻😍 #HappyBirthday #SikandarKher #Love #Blessings.”

Sharing this post on his Instagram story, Sikandar Kher wrote, “Thank you my friend and father,” along with a heart emoji.

On the work front, Sikandar has Sooryavanshi, Tadap and Monkey Man in the pipeline.