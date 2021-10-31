scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, October 31, 2021
MUST READ

Anupam Kher wishes Sikandar Kher on his 40th birthday: ‘I am glad we have never been a typical father/son duo’

Anupam Kher's birthday post for Sikandar Kher included a message from Anupam's mother Dulari, asking the Arya actor when he is getting married.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: October 31, 2021 5:57:40 pm
Anupam Kher shared an old photo that features him, Sikandar Kher and Kirron KherAnupam Kher shared an old photo that features him, Sikandar Kher and Kirron Kher. (Photo: Anupam Kher/Instagram)

It is Sikandar Kher’s 40th birthday today. On the occasion, the actor’s stepfather Anupam Kher shared a warm birthday wish.

Anupam shared an old family photo that features him, Sikandar Kher and Kirron Kher. He also shared a selfie featuring himself and Sikandar.

Sharing the photos, Anupam Kher wrote, “Happy birthday dearest @sikandarkher ! May God give you all the happiness, success, peace, long and healthy life.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also read |Shatrughan Sinha says Sonakshi Sinha, Luv-Kush don’t do drugs: ‘Can proudly say their upbringing is good’

He added, “I am glad we have never been a typical father/son duo. Growing up (as a person) with you has been amazing. I may not admit often or openly but I have learnt so many things from you. And I am proud of you the way you are making your choices as an actor. Have a great year.”

The actor concluded by saying, “पर शादी कब कर रहा है? This is from #Dulari? Love you! 🤓🌻😍 #HappyBirthday #SikandarKher #Love #Blessings.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Sharing this post on his Instagram story, Sikandar Kher wrote, “Thank you my friend and father,” along with a heart emoji.

On the work front, Sikandar has Sooryavanshi, Tadap and Monkey Man in the pipeline.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

katrina kaif, akshay kumar, vicky kaushal, yami gautam
Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Oct 31: Latest News

Advertisement