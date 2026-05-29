Anupam Kher says wife Kirron hasn’t made a cup of tea in 41 years of marriage: ‘Can’t cook’

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher’s close friendship translated into a pure bond of marriage in 1985. The actor couple found solace in each other after Anupam’s relationship and Kirron’s first marriage ended. They went on to face financial and emotional struggles together, including Kirron’s cancer diagnosis in 2020. In a recent interview, Anupam recalled quitting his NBC series New Amsterdam halfway in the US, to return to India and be with his wife. He also revealed that there are no specific gender roles in their household, and he has a wish for his wife to make a cup of tea for him.

During a conversation with Times Now, he shared, “When I was working in New York, I had a five-year contract for 5 seasons. I was earning great amount of money per episode. The series had become very popular and it was a great window for me to become a mainstream international actor over there. But, the moment I came to know Kirron has been diagnosed with cancer, it didn’t take me much time to decide that I must leave that and be next to her.”

The veteran actor continued, “I was not physically next to her but it gave me great satisfaction. I was there. No matter how much differences we have sometimes, but if it comes to standing next to her, I am always there, and vice versa. I have learnt to deal with things in a calm way, I am way more calm, Kirron is hyper.”

Anupam expressed that the couple and their son Sikander Kher haven’t set any typical family rules at home, and that Kirron Kher doesn’t even know how to cook at all. “We are always one family, touchwood. We have no pretensions. Kirron has never called me like, ‘Sunte ho ji’. I am dying for her to call me like that, or even make a cup of tea for me. She can’t even boil an egg. I have a dream that she should make a cup of tea for me. I make really good food, used to make a lot when we are dating each other.”

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During the interview, he also recalled an incident when his wife rejected gift of a saree from him and asked the actor to never buy a saree for her without taking her choice into consideration. “When we got married, I had gone to Chennai for a film’s shoot and Satish Kaushik was also with me. I thought of taking a saree gift for Kirron, it had only been 5 months since our wedding. Nalli sarees were very popular there at that time. I was trying to place the sarees on Satish while choosing it. I bought a Kanjivaram saree and gifted it to her,” he said.

The actor further added, “She is not subtle. She opened it and said, ‘Anupam, always remember one thing – don’t ever buy a saree for me’. It was magenta in colour. I had also gotten a mangalsutra. She asked me not to gift her anything, but just give her the money to buy something of her choice.”

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Anupam Kher then mentioned that his partner Kirron Kher believes in being honest and straightforward unlike him. “Another thing is that Kirron is much more honest as a person than I am. She is straightforward, I can be a little diplomatic. She has the luxury of being blunt, I don’t have that. She was even very outspoken as a politician. That’s who she is, calls a spade a spade.”

About Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher

Kirron Kher was earlier married to businessman Gautam Berry, whom she married in 1979. They welcomed a son together, actor Sikandar Kher. However, they later got divorced in 1985. On the other hand, Anupam Kher was married to Madhumalati Kapoor, but the couple got separated and divorced in less than a year.

Then, Anupam and Kirron tied the knot with each other on August 26, 1985. A health crisis hit the family in late 2020, when veteran actor-politician Kirron was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare and incurable form of blood cancer.