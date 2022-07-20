Anupam Kher reveals he cried ‘his heart out’ after watching Madhavan’s Rocketry The Nambi Effect: ‘Say sorry to Nambi Narayanan’

Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect left Anupam Kher in tears. Anupam took to social media and shared a video expressing his thoughts on the film, and said that ‘every Indian’ should apologise to rocket scientist Nambi Narayanan, who had been falsely accused of espionage.

Anupam captioned his video, “Watched @ActorMadhavan’s #RocketryTheFilm based on @NambiNOfficial’s life. OUTSTANDING! MOVING!!INSPIRATIONAL! Cried my heart out. Every Indian should watch it! And say sorry to #NambiNarayanan sir. That is how we can correct some wrongs done in the past. Bravo dear #Madhavan!”

Watched @ActorMadhavan’s #RocketryTheFilm based on @NambiNOfficial’s life. OUTSTANDING! MOVING!!INSPIRATIONAL! Cried my heart out. Every Indian should watch it! And say sorry to #NambiNarayanan sir. That is how we can correct some wrongs done in the past. Bravo dear #Madhavan!🙏 pic.twitter.com/U0ldrz3ZwN — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 19, 2022

In the video, he said he cried a lot after watching the film, and praised Madhavan’s sincerity. “One of the best films I’ve seen of late. The difficulties that Nambi Narayanan has faced…his brilliance is so moving and compassionate, and every scene is so beautiful.” He lavished praise on the casting and the ‘remarkable clarity’ with which Madhavan made the film. He ended the video by making an earnest request to fans to watch the film as it was ‘inspiring and encouraging’. He also included an apology to Nambi Narayanan and said ‘Sorry for what you went through’.

Madhavan made his directorial debut with the film, Rocketry, which released on July 11. He also starred in the lead role and produced it. Earlier, Rajinikanth had praised the film and written on Twitter, “The film Rocketry is a must-watch movie, especially for young people. In his directorial debut, Madhavan has proven that he is equal to ace directors. He has shown Padma Bhushan awardee Nambi Narayanan’s sacrifices and sufferings in the most realistic manner. I thank and appreciate him for making such a movie.”