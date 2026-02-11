Anupam Kher warns fans of imposter social media accounts on his name: Ignore them 

Anupam Kher took to Instagram to clarify that he has not created any new accounts after an unidentified person allegedly created a profile 'AnupamPKher30' using his photos and videos.

By: ANI
3 min readMumbaiFeb 11, 2026 09:57 AM IST
anupam kherAnupam Kher cautions fans about his fake Instagram account.
Make us preferred source on Google

Anupam Kher shared a cautionary video for his fans against the emergence of a fake account under his name on the social media app Instagram.

On Tuesday, Kher took to Instagram to clarify that he has not created any new accounts after an unidentified person allegedly created a profile ‘AnupamPKher30’ using his photos and videos. He urged his fans and friends to “ignore” such accounts.

“Some of my friends have sent me a message that someone has opened my account on Instagram, AnupamPKher30. It has my profile picture and videos, and they are sending follow requests,” said Anupam Kher.

Also read | ‘Rajpal Yadav’s house was like a langar for strugglers’: Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls help; composer pledges Rs 1.1 cr to jailed actor

He continued, “I don’t have any such accounts. Ignore them, and that’s all I wanted to say, because some of my close friends have sent me a message asking, ‘Why did I open another account?’ So I said I didn’t open it. All the best, Lots and lots of love to all of you.” While sharing the video, Kher wrote, “IGNORE: I only have this Instagram account. Please ignore any request to follow any other account with my name. Jai Ho!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Recently, Padma Bhushan awardee Anupam Kher announced the grand launch of his acting institute, ‘Actor Prepares’, in Delhi, after over two decades since its founding in Mumbai.

Speaking to ANI, Anupam Kher called Delhi the “ideal location” for the new branch of the ‘Actor Prepares’ institute, citing its cultural background. Additionally, with the rise of OTT platforms creating opportunities, Kher called it the perfect time to launch the school.

“Delhi is the capital of the country, but also culture captial. Here are embassies, art performances and exhibitions. I wanted to do it for a long time, I needed a central place in Delhi. It took us 21 years to convince people that acting can be taught, and years to build a reputation; now we can say we are the finest acting schools in the world. I am not able to say that for myself as an actor. We have so many OTT platforms, there are so many opportunities to get today, hence it was the ideal time to open today,” said Anupam Kher.

Meanwhile, the actor will be next seen in the sequel to ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’. The film also stars Ranvir Shorey, Kiran Juneja, Boman Irani and Parvinn Dabass in the lead roles.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'Rajpal Yadav's house was like a langar for strugglers': Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls help; composer pledges Rs 1.1 cr to jailed actor
Rajpal Yadav
From cheating rumors to 'Jai Mata Di': How Govinda, Sunita Ahuja are fixing their marriage
Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are hoping their marriage to get fixed.
Kalpana Iyer on her 70th birthday wish, viral fame, why she left Bollywood for Dubai
Kalpana Iyer ramba ho
'Amitabh Bachchan had less work than me': Master Raju
Master Raju recalls the time he had more work than Amitabh Bachchan
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Sergei Ryabkov
Hope US-India trade agreement won’t mean Delhi-Moscow ties suffer: Russia
One suspect dead after B.C. active shooter alert
10 dead, 25 injured in Canada school shooting
Rajpal Yadav
'Rajpal Yadav's house was like a langar for strugglers': Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls help; composer pledges Rs 1.1 cr to jailed actor
Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are hoping their marriage to get fixed.
From cheating rumors to 'Jai Mata Di': How Govinda, Sunita Ahuja are fixing their marriage
AI proof jobs dry cleaners income
‘AI-proof jobs’: woman says local dry cleaners earn over Rs 2 lakh a month, triggers debate
Teigan Puppy Bowl XXII
'Was still such a happy girl': Teigan, the wheelchair-using Puppy Bowl XXII viral rescue dog, who died before episode aired
Babar Azam T20 World Cup strike rate
T20 World Cup: Why Babar Azam and his Baba Adam-era strike rates are a headache for Pakistan
India Vice Captain Axar Patel in action during T20 World Cup 2026 match vs USA. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
Axar Patel - the trusted deputy, and man for every season and situation
Trade framework gives India room to navigate but tilts ground in US favour
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India-US deal is one-sided. It creates vulnerabilities
RBI, RBI governor
Why borrowings are now biting govts despite RBI rate cuts: Debt, liquidity twin issues
Jemimah Rodrigues, Jemimah Rodrigues Delhi Capitals. Jemimah Rodrigues fitness, Jemimah Rodrigues exclusive interview. Jemimah Rodrigues latest news
Jemimah Rodrigues on fitness, periods, and the pressure of pro cricket: 'The most challenging part is managing the mental side'
Samsung Unpacked 2026
Samsung to launch AI-supercharged Galaxy S26 lineup on February 25
Must Read
T20 World Cup: Why Babar Azam and his Baba Adam-era strike rates are a headache for Pakistan
Babar Azam T20 World Cup strike rate
Axar Patel - the trusted deputy, and man for every season and situation
India Vice Captain Axar Patel in action during T20 World Cup 2026 match vs USA. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
T20 World Cup: Before India clash, Pakistan get in the groove with comprehensive win over USA
Pakistan handed USA a defeat by 32 runs in the T20 World Cup Group A match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
Samsung to launch AI-supercharged Galaxy S26 lineup on February 25
Samsung Unpacked 2026
‘India’s bet on smaller AI models may overlook CPUs’: Ziroh Labs CEO Hrishikesh Dewan
Ziroh Labs
The making of MX Master 4: How Logitech designed a premium wireless mouse with haptic vibrations
Logitech MX master (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Jemimah Rodrigues on fitness, periods, and the pressure of pro cricket: 'The most challenging part is managing the mental side'
Jemimah Rodrigues, Jemimah Rodrigues Delhi Capitals. Jemimah Rodrigues fitness, Jemimah Rodrigues exclusive interview. Jemimah Rodrigues latest news
Advertisement
Feb 11: Latest News
Advertisement