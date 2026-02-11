Anupam Kher warns fans of imposter social media accounts on his name: Ignore them 

Anupam Kher shared a cautionary video for his fans against the emergence of a fake account under his name on the social media app Instagram.

On Tuesday, Kher took to Instagram to clarify that he has not created any new accounts after an unidentified person allegedly created a profile ‘AnupamPKher30’ using his photos and videos. He urged his fans and friends to “ignore” such accounts.

“Some of my friends have sent me a message that someone has opened my account on Instagram, AnupamPKher30. It has my profile picture and videos, and they are sending follow requests,” said Anupam Kher.

He continued, “I don’t have any such accounts. Ignore them, and that’s all I wanted to say, because some of my close friends have sent me a message asking, ‘Why did I open another account?’ So I said I didn’t open it. All the best, Lots and lots of love to all of you.” While sharing the video, Kher wrote, “IGNORE: I only have this Instagram account. Please ignore any request to follow any other account with my name. Jai Ho!”