Anupam Kher visits Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant in New York: ‘You have given us Indians one more reason to be proud of you’

Actor Anupam Kher recently visited Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant Sona in New York. The Accidental Prime Minister actor took to his social media platforms to share a few glimpses from his time at Sona.

Sharing pictures and videos of himself enjoying a scrumptious meal at Sona, Anupam also gave a shoutout to the restaurant’s chef Hari Nayak. He wrote, “Dearest @priyankachopra !! It was really a pleasure to have dinner at your wonderful restaurant @sonanewyork. Everything was great. Food, ambience, fantastic staff headed by chef @harinayak. You have given us Indians one more reason to be proud of you. Keep it up. You are the bestest. Jai Ho! 🌺😍 #Food #Restaurant #IndianInAmerica.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Priyanka Chopra has previously described Sona as “Timeless India all within the heart of New York City. So much love for @sonanewyork.”

Priyanka’s restaurant Sona has been the talk of the town ever since it was inaugurated in July this year. Earlier this year, Stranger Things star Michael Park had visited Sona. Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas and his brother Kevin Jonas were recently clicked enjoying a meal at the restaurant.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is shooting for Citadel in London. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in her kitty.