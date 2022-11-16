Did Anupam Kher throw shade at John Abraham’s acting chops? ‘Usse mere jitna lamba dialogue bulwa lo’

Actor Anupam Kher said in an interview that he wants to do an action film next, and appeared to throw shade at action star John Abraham, before backtracking and clarifying that he thinks John is a fine actor.

In an appearance on Mashable’s The Bombay Journey series, Anupam Kher was asked what genre of film he’d like to try his hand at next. Anupam flexed his biceps, asked the host to feel the muscles. The host said that he could give John a run for his money. Anupam said, “But we expect that from John. With all due respect to him, usse mere jitna lamba dialogue bulwa lo na (try giving him one of my monologues).”

Anupam seemed to immediately realise that he might have crossed a line, and added, “He can do it, I’m sure… Sometimes, an actor gets fixed in his own image, I think it’s important to break the mould. And you can expect great action from John, he has such a wonderful body, but I think he can also act very well. He does.”

John is still largely known for his action roles. The actor was seen this year in the films Attack: Part 1, and Ek Villain Returns. He will next appear as the main antagonist in the big-budget action thriller Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and serves as Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback vehicle.

Anupam, on the other hand, has had a terrific year, especially by commercial standards. He appeared in the hit films The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2, and was most recently seen in the drama Uunchai, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Boman Irani, Sarika, Danny Denzongpa and Parineeti Chopra.

At a press conference earlier this year, John appeared to get angry after being asked about his action roles, as well as the success of The Kashmir Files. He said that he has no intention of answering ‘ghise pite’ questions about The Kashmir Files, and scolded a journalist for asking about his toned body.