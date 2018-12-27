Anupam Kher on The Accidental Prime Minister: The film has to be perceived as a film, it should not get into controversies

The team of The Accidental Prime Minister released the trailer of the film on Thursday. At the trailer launch, actor Anupam Kher, who plays former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the film, said that he had second thoughts about doing the film. The actor also spoke at length about getting the mannerisms of the economist-politician right and stressed the fact that it is a film and should be taken like that only.

“One and a half years back when my friend Ashoke Pandit told me that there is a film being made on The Accidental Prime Minister, my first reaction was that I should not be a part of this film. This was because of so many reasons. Everybody has heard about the book and there were controversies. I was thinking that this will be a political film. But this is a film which shows, if you have to survive, you have to act and you have to deliver,” Kher said while interacting with the media.

Anupam Kher believes it’s not easy to portray the role of Manmohan Singh since he is a current political personality and not someone from the 60s who you see in black and white photos. Further, in the conversation, the 63-year-old actor narrated, “Vijay Gutte and Sunil Bohra came to me and asked to think about my decision. My first reaction for a couple of months was the same, I didn’t want to be a part of this film. But then I saw Dr Manmohan Singh walking from one place to another place on TV. In my mind, the actor in me thought that let’s see if I can walk like him. And, I was a disaster and that challenged me. I rehearsed for half an hour but I just couldn’t get it right. So, then I asked them to let me read the script. And, it totally fascinated me.”

The Accidental Prime Minister is based on the book of the same name. It has been written by former PM Manmohan Singh’s media adviser Sanjaya Baru.

Kher took around six to seven months to prepare for his role in the Vijay Gutte directorial. “Everything about Dr Manmohan Singh is very difficult. I took about six to seven months to prepare for this role. I must have seen at least 100 hours of footage, but the most difficult part was getting his voice right,” revealed the actor as he tagged the role as one of the most difficult roles he has ever portrayed.

Requesting people to look at the film as only a film, Anupam Kher added, “This film has to be perceived as a film, it should not get into controversies just because of whosoever is in the background. There is also a lot of humour in this film. There is a lot of conversation too, so people can’t say that it is a silent film. Anyway, there are many people who are waiting to see if I have goofed up in any way while playing this character. They are waiting to attack me. But, as an actor, I will never let that happen.”

The film will hit the theaters on January 11, 2019.