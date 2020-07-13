Anupam Kher’s mother shifts to isolation ward, brother and his family are under home quarantine

Anupam Kher’s mother, brother, sister-in-law and niece were tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo: @rajukherofficial/Instagram) Anupam Kher’s mother, brother, sister-in-law and niece were tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo: @rajukherofficial/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Sunday shared on social media that his mother Dulari, brother Raju, sister-in-law Rima and niece Vrinda were tested positive for coronavirus. On Monday, he thanked fans for their constant love and support for him and his family members. “You all have been a great support and a solid source of strength for me. Sorry I am not able to thank you individually, but I am really touched,” he wrote. In the video, which he posted on his Instagram profile, Kher informed fans that his mother has been shifted to an isolation ward while his brother Raju Kher, his wife and daughter are under home quarantine.

“Thank you for all the wishes for my mother, brother and his family. I may not be able to reply to all of you personally, but I am overwhelmed. When four members of your family test positive for the coronavirus, it is scary, but your love has filled us with positivity. My mother has been shifted to an isolation ward while Raju and his family will be under home quarantine. I am thankful for everyone who has given us so much love,” the actor said in the video.

He also mentioned that people should take social distancing very seriously.

“I would like to mention that the words social distancing and safety are not just mere words. It is a reality and should be taken seriously. This virus is serious. Don’t go out if it is not extremely necessary. Please stay at home because only then you will be safe. Please take social distancing seriously,” Kher concluded.

Also read | Anupam Kher’s mother, brother, sister-in-law and niece test positive for COVID-19

Even in the caption of the video, Anupam Kher urged fans to practise social distancing and stay at home. “Staying home is essential for safety. Don’t experiment with it just because four months of #lockdown have passed. Wait till a vaccine comes to cure this #CoronaVirus,” he wrote.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd