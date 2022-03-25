Anupam Kher celebrates Kashmir Files’ milestone: ‘From son of a clerk named Pushkar Nath to member of Rs 200 cr club’

Actor Anupam Kher celebrated the box office success of his latest film, The Kashmir Files, with a look back at his journey. In an Instagram post on Thursday, the actor wrote about having fulfilled his dreams, and posted several images of his character from The Kashmir Files.

The controversial film, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, claims to tell the true story about the exodus and mass-murder of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley, but has been accused of inciting propaganda-fuelled hate against minority communities. The buzz around the film has only gained steam since its release earlier this month, pushing The Kashmir Files over the Rs 200 crore mark domestically.

Anupam Kher shared an image celebrating this milestone, and wrote in his caption, “From #Saaransh to #TheKashmirFiles; Once upon a time there was a #KashmiriPandit boy called #Bittu. His father was a clerk whose name was #PushkarNath. Bittu worked very hard and became an actor called #AnupamKher. He continued to work hard and in 38 years did #522 films. Then came along a film called #TheKashmirFiles about the genocide of #KashmiriPandits. He was given the lead role in it. He gave this film literally his blood and soul and decided to name the character #PushkarNath as a tribute to his father and lakhs of other #Kashmiris who were the victims of horrible & senseless violence of terrorists. The pain, truth and tragedy of victims connected with the world. People made it their own tragedy all over the world. Bittu’s film is a roaring success today. From a clerk’s son to the member of the #200Crore club at 67 is what dreams are made of. This is called the ultimate #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai. Jai Ho! Thank you.”

In her review of the film, the Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta praised Anupam Kher’s performance. She wrote, “With all its propagandist verve, and cementing the current dispensation’s favoured discourse, it does manage to tap into the grief of the displaced Pandits. What stays with us are the flashes of genuine pain that envelopes Pushkar Nath (Anupam Kher in a credible turn, even if some of his portions are overwrought), damaged and suffering from dementia, but who has never forgotten his beloved Habba Kadal. He is never able to go home again.”

Several members of the film industry, including actor-director couple Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar, actor Kangana Ranaut, and director Hansal Mehta have applauded the film’s success. Most recently, former actor Preity Zinta took to Instagram to reveal that The Kashmir Files is the first film that she watched in theatres in three months. “So excited to go to the Movie theater after almost 3 yrs. Watched #TheKashmirFiles & was stunned by the movie. It’s been a while since I saw a film in which every actor did an outstanding job,” she wrote.