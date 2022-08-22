Anupam Kher takes a dig at Aamir Khan, boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: If you have said something, it will surely haunt you’

Actor Anupam Kher has taken a subtle dig at superstar Aamir Khan for his old comments about the socio-political situation in the country. Aamir Khan’s latest release Laal Singh Chaddha was subjected to relentless boycott calls, with a section of the audience reviving his 2015 statement about the growing intolerance in the country.

Laal Singh Chaddha, which marked Aamir Khan’s return to the big screen after four years, faced immense virtual backlash, despite Aamir Khan requesting the audience to “not boycott” the film and watch it. The film opened to mixed reviews on August 11, put up a poor total and tanked at the box office.

In an interview with India Today, Kher, who has worked with Khan in films like Dil and Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, said, “If you have said something in the past, it will surely haunt you.” Even as ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trended on Twitter for days before and after the release of the film, several celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Hansal Mehta and Neha Dhupia requested fans to give the drama a fair chance.

Anupam Kher, last seen in The Kashmir Files, went on to say that people are “free to start a trend” on social media. “If someone one feels that they should start a trend, they are free to do so. There are new trends on Twitter every day.”

During a conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Group, at the eighth edition of the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards, Aamir Khan had said a sense of “insecurity” and “fear” had seeped deep within society, even in his family.