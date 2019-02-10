Anupam Kher supports Kangana Ranaut, calls her a ‘real example of women empowerment’

Anupam Kher has come out in support of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi star Kangana Ranaut, lauding her courage and calling her “the real example of women empowerment”. Ranaut had accused Bollywood of ganging up against her because of her outspokenness about nepotism in the film industry. She had specifically called out Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt for not supporting Manikarnika.

During a Twitter Q&A, Kher was asked to tweet in Kangana’s support. Kher quoted the tweet, and wrote, “#KanganaRanaut is a ROCKSTAR. She is brilliant. I applaud her courage and performances. She is also the real example of #WomenEmpowerment.:)”

During an event related to the film, Kangana was asked about lack of support to her during film’s promotions. She replied, “How will it benefit me? I’ve already won 3-4 national awards. At the age of 31, I am a filmmaker. Khud ko he promote kar le bohot badi baat hai (it would be a big deal if they can promote themselves). Is Rani of Jhansi my aunt? She’s as much mine as she’s yours. Then why are these people scared? They are worried just because I spoke on nepotism? They have formed a gang, ‘Why did she speak on nepotism?'”

She continued, “What Bollywood is doing, the planning and plotting, one thing is for sure, earlier I used to call them out for sexism, nepotism or pay disparity, but now I’ll be after them. ‘Inki vaat laga dungi’. I’ll expose each and every one. They have asked for trouble by ganging up against me,” she added.

Kangana’s Manikarnika is based on the warrior queen of the kingdom of Jhansi, Lakshmibai, who defied the East India Company forces during 1857’s rebellion and fought until her last breath. The film is a box office success, still earning money even after new releases have crowed the theatres.