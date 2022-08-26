Anupam Kher: ‘Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Sajid Nadiadwala don’t cast me anymore’

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared his thoughts on the state of Bollywood movies and explained why he began acting in south Indian films. Talking about how he is not a part of the mainstream cinema, the actor said that he is rediscovering himself as an actor.

In a recent interview with Times Now Navbharat, he spoke about why he started doing south movies. He said, “I am not a part of mainstream cinema in India today. I am not. I am not doing any Karan Johar film, I am not doing any Sajid Nadiadwala film, I am not doing any Aditya Chopra film because the offers have not come. I was a darling of all these people. I have done everybody’s films. But I am not blaming them for not casting me anymore. But because they were not casting me in their films, I found a path where I did a Tamil film called Connect, I did a Telugu film called Tiger Nageswara Rao. I have also done Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai.”

He further continued, “Otherwise I could’ve have sat down & said, ‘Arey yaar mere dost aur mere jo itne kareebi they ek zamaane mein, mujhe ab lete nahin hain filmon mein toh main ab kya karoon main toh barbaad ho gaya.’ Of course mujhe takleef hoti hai, dukh hota hai ki kyun nahin lete bhai main toh inki sab filmon mein kaam karta tha (I could have sat down and said, ‘my friends don’t cast me anymore, what am I going to do, I am destroyed. Of course it hurts me on why they are not casting me since I have worked with each one of them).”

He continued, “ But, it’s not a complaint & neither am I holding it against them. I am just saying that sometimes when one door shuts, so many other windows and doors open. I am rediscovering myself as an actor.”

On the work front, the actor was recently seen in the blockbuster movie Karthikeya 2. He will next be seen in Kangana Ranaut’s film Emergency.