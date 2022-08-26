scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Anupam Kher: ‘Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Sajid Nadiadwala don’t cast me anymore’

Anupam Kher in a recent interview discussed the reasons behind his transition from Bollywood to south Indian cinema.

Anupam KherAnupam Kher is currently celebrating the success of Karthikeya 2. (Photo: Anupam Kher/Instagram)

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared his thoughts on the state of Bollywood movies and explained why he began acting in south Indian films. Talking about how he is not a part of the mainstream cinema, the actor said that he is rediscovering himself as an actor. 

In a recent interview with Times Now Navbharat, he spoke about why he started doing south movies. He said, “I am not a part of mainstream cinema in India today. I am not. I am not doing any Karan Johar film, I am not doing any Sajid Nadiadwala film, I am not doing any Aditya Chopra film because the offers have not come. I was a darling of all these people. I have done everybody’s films. But I am not blaming them for not casting me anymore. But because they were not casting me in their films, I found a path where I did a Tamil film called Connect, I did a Telugu film called Tiger Nageswara Rao. I have also done Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai.”

Also read |Liger movie review: Vijay Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

He further continued, “Otherwise I could’ve have sat down & said, ‘Arey yaar mere dost aur mere jo itne kareebi they ek zamaane mein, mujhe ab lete nahin hain filmon mein toh main ab kya karoon main toh barbaad ho gaya.’ Of course mujhe takleef hoti hai, dukh hota hai ki kyun nahin lete bhai main toh inki sab filmon mein kaam karta tha (I could have sat down and said, ‘my friends don’t cast me anymore, what am I going to do, I am destroyed. Of course it hurts me on why they are not casting me since I have worked with each one of them).”

He continued, “ But, it’s not a complaint & neither am I holding it against them. I am just saying that sometimes when one door shuts, so many other windows and doors open. I am rediscovering myself as an actor.”  

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...Premium
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?Premium
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s wayPremium
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s way

On the work front, the actor was recently seen in the blockbuster movie Karthikeya 2. He will next be seen in Kangana Ranaut’s film Emergency. 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-08-2022 at 02:49:28 pm
Next Story

When should I get tested if I have viral fever? What is the fastest way to recover from viral flu?

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Opinion | CJI Ramana's tenure had some highs, and many belied hopes

Opinion | CJI Ramana's tenure had some highs, and many belied hopes

Shefali Shah’s show is solid, thought-provoking
Delhi Crime S2 review

Shefali Shah’s show is solid, thought-provoking

US Police arrest woman for assault on Indian Americans: 'I hate you Indians...'

US Police arrest woman for assault on Indian Americans: 'I hate you Indians...'

CM vs CM: Kejriwal, Himanta trade jibes over govt school education

CM vs CM: Kejriwal, Himanta trade jibes over govt school education

Explained | Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?

Explained | Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?

Premium
'Curlies' restaurant in Goa back in limelight after 14 years
Sonali Phogat 'murder'

'Curlies' restaurant in Goa back in limelight after 14 years

Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new

Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestants, Shilpa Shinde, Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Ali Asgar
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestants: Shilpa Shinde, Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Ali Asgar, see full list
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement