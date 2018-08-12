Anupam Kher: Sonali Bendre is my hero

Anupam Kher got the opportunity to spend some quality time with Sonali Bendre in New York where she is getting her cancer treatment done. Anupam Kher got the opportunity to spend some quality time with Sonali Bendre in New York where she is getting her cancer treatment done.

Sonali Bendre, who is presently battling with cancer in New York, has been receiving a lot of support and love from her friends in Bollywood. After Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Oberoi, Anupam Kher visited the actor in New York. Anupam took to Twitter a while ago and wrote a few heartwarming words for Sonali.

The actor tweeted, “I have done a few films with @iamsonalibendre. We’ve met socially many times in Mumbai. She always has been bright & a very warm person. But it is only in the last 15 days that I got the opportunity to spend some quality time with her in NY. And I can easily say,”She is my HERO.”

Here’s the tweet shared by Anupam Kher:

I have done few films with @iamsonalibendre. We’ve met socially many times in Mumbai. She always has been bright & a very warm person. But it is only in the last 15days that I got the opportunity to spend some quality time with her in NY. And I can easily say,”She is my HERO.”😍 pic.twitter.com/z6iBe2s7fy — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 12, 2018

The manner in which Sonali has been dealing with her present situation has been an inspiration to many. The actor has kept everyone updated with what she has been undergoing through her positive social media posts.

On Saturday, Sonali had shared a video of her ‘not-so-little-one’ Ranveer Behl, wishing him on his 13th birthday. Along with the video, she wrote a long note sending love to him from the foreign land.

