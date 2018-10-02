Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

The way Sonali Bendre is fighting cancer is highly applaudable: Anupam Kher

By: IANS | New Delhi | Published: October 2, 2018 8:56:18 am
sonali bendre cancer treatment Anupam Kher is stumped by how brave Sonali Bendre is.
As actor Sonali Bendre Behl is undergoing metastatic cancer treatment in New York, where Anupam Kher is shooting for his new show New Amsterdam, the veteran actor says he often tries to talk to her, meet her and create a positive vibe around her.

The two actors have featured in movies like Keemat and Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai.

“I spoke to Sonali two days ago and she is getting her treatment done. As she knows that I am also in New York for four-five months, we both talk about who will be able to return back home first. I always tell her, ‘I don’t know about me, but I really want you to go back home’,” Anupam told IANS over phone from New York.

Also read | Sonali Bendre is not letting her cancer treatment get in the way of her reading

He is stumped by how brave the Sarfarosh actor is.

“Sonali is a courageous and brave person. By brave, I do not mean strong in terms of physical strength. How you deal with life in difficult situation determines your true strength and the way Sonali is fighting is highly applaudable.

“I pray to God every morning to give Sonali immense strength. And I always try my best to meet her and be in touch with her because I know when somebody is not well, at that time person feels good to be surrounded with loved ones. So, I make sure I talk to her and create positive vibes around her always.”

Also read | Sussanne Khan shares new photo from her visit to Sonali Bendre

Sonali has remained positive in her outlook as she battles the serious ailment, with support from her family and friends.

All the Senate's men empowering women, since 1991
