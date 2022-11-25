Anupam Kher attacks Richa Chadha’s ‘Galwan says hi’ tweet: ‘Badmouthing your country for fame shameful, work of cowards’

Actor Richa Chadha’s tweet on the Galwan conflict has brought her criticism from all spheres. After Akshay Kumar, Ashoke Pandit, Kay Kay Menon, and a few other celebrities from the film industry, The Kashmir Files actor Anupam Kher has now called out Chadha on Twitter. He labelled her tweet ‘shameful’.

Richa’s tweet was a reaction to a statement by Northern Army Command, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, who had commented about Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s remarks on taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Richa had commented, “Galwan says Hi”. Her tweet was in reference to the clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley; 20 Indian soldiers died in the clash. The actor deleted her tweet after people called for her ‘boycott’ on social media.

Kher took to Twitter and wrote in Hindi, “देश की बुराई करके कुछ लोगों के बीच लोकप्रिय होने की कोशिश करना कायर और छोटे लोगों का काम है।और सेना के सम्मान को दांव पर लगाना…. इससे ज़्यादा शर्मनाक और क्या हो सकता है। (Trying to become popular among some people by badmouthing your country is the work of cowards. And putting the honor of the army at stake… what can be more shameful).”

Richa also issued a public apology where she wrote, “A whole family is affected when their son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me.”

Later, the actor also tried to put across her point by sharing a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he talked about peaceful conversations between India and Pakistan.