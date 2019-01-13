Have you seen these videos of Anupam Kher, Shilpa Shetty and Salman Khan?

From Shilpa Shetty’s famous Sunday Binge video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s MS Dhoni clip, scroll to see the latest videos shared by Bollywood celebrities on their social media accounts.

Salman Khan shared a video where he is seen enjoying a cricket match. “Bharat Khelega… #onlocationstories @bharat_thefilm,” wrote the actor.

Shilpa Shetty shared a video with the caption, “Read this today..”Life is uncertain … first eat dessert( on Sundays only though !!🤦🏻‍♀️) With those words of encouragement( not that I need any😅) I’m Living it up ..My favourite Indian desserts on the menu #gujjiya #coconutbarfi #balushahi #motichoor laddoos are my fav, especially when they are fresh and crumble when u bite into them.. Eat and enjoy your favourite food/dessert on Sundays .. Workout and stay fit .. my Mantra and it works brilliantly. #healthylifestyle #sweettooth #cravings #indiandesserts #gratitude #sundaybinge #stayhealthy #instahealth.”

Neha Dhupia shared a clip from her chat show No Filter Neha Season 3. The video also featured Karan Johar.

Sushant Singh Rajput posted this video and wrote, “Remembering the awesome times I spent with the wonderfully mighty and ours #Maahi. ❤️💫👌💥🔥🎶🌌.”

The Accidental Prime Minister actor Anupam Kher shared a video and wrote, “After spending 22 days in my India it’s time to go back to New York to join my team of @nbcnewamsterdam . These have been very fruitful and dramatic days. Wonderful time with family, friends and with my mom. Also the promotion of the #AccidentalPrimeMinister. Happy to share that the film is doing very well. I will miss you all. I’ll be back soon to my wonderful country…India.😍🇮🇳.”

Anupam Kher shared another video of his mother and wrote, “Most difficult and heart breaking feeling of leaving for NY was to say bye to Mom. Both of us pretended to be brave. But we knew that it was very difficult to control our emotions. I Love her so much.👍😍#DulariRocks. #MotherAndSon #SelflessLove #MyMomIsTheBest.”

Sushmita Sen also posted a video today. “My Tan’Sen’ family!!!😄🎵❤️what focus!!!😅 Grandma with her Grandchild, making music together & our home echoes with a happy sound!!😍❤️ #sharing #love #happiness #family #sundayfun #music #hapiomni #duggadugga ❤️I love you guys!!!!,” read the caption.