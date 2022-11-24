Anupam Kher shares video of Vikram Gokhale reciting incomplete poem: ‘He said life incomplete hai mere dost’

Anupam Kher took to Twitter on Thursday to share a video of veteran actor Vikram Gokhale where he can be seen reciting a poem. The Uunchai actor shared that he got this video from Gokhale 12 days ago. In his caption, Anupam offered his condolences, however, Vikram’s family has confirmed that the actor is critical and continues to be on ventilator.

The Kashmir Files actor shared in his caption, “I got this incomplete video from #VikramGokhale 12days back. I called him & told him that the poem is incomplete. He laughed & replied, ‘Life incomplete hai mere dost!'”

News of his death has deeply saddened me. He was a very dear friend! BRILLIANT actor & person!

Vikram Gokhale has reportedly been in the hospital since November 5. On Thursday, his family shared that he was suffering from multiple organ failure. His wife Vrishali shared in a statement that the actor is “not responding to treatment as expected”, as he remains on ventilator.

The 77-year-old actor is currently hospitalised at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. A statement issued from the hospital read, “A meeting b/w Vikram Gokhale’s family & doctors took place this morning at 10am. The actor is very much alive but critical & on the ventilator. News of his demise is wrong.”

Vikram Gokhale started his career in Marathi theatre. He has appeared in various Hindi and Marathi films.