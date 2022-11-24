scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Anupam Kher shares video of Vikram Gokhale reciting incomplete poem: ‘He said life incomplete hai mere dost’

Vikram Gokhale is presently hospitalised in Pune. Anupam Kher shared a video of the veteran actor reciting a poem.

vikram gokhaleVikram Gokhale is currently hospitalised in Pune. (Photo: Anupam Kher/Twitter)

Anupam Kher took to Twitter on Thursday to share a video of veteran actor Vikram Gokhale where he can be seen reciting a poem. The Uunchai actor shared that he got this video from Gokhale 12 days ago. In his caption, Anupam offered his condolences, however, Vikram’s family has confirmed that the actor is critical and continues to be on ventilator.

The Kashmir Files actor shared in his caption, “I got this incomplete video from #VikramGokhale 12days back. I called him & told him that the poem is incomplete. He laughed & replied, ‘Life incomplete hai mere dost!'”

Vikram Gokhale has reportedly been in the hospital since November 5. On Thursday, his family shared that he was suffering from multiple organ failure. His wife Vrishali shared in a statement that the actor is “not responding to treatment as expected”, as he remains on ventilator.

The 77-year-old actor is currently hospitalised at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. A statement issued from the hospital read, “A meeting b/w Vikram Gokhale’s family & doctors took place this morning at 10am. The actor is very much alive but critical & on the ventilator. News of his demise is wrong.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaignPremium
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaign
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...Premium
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflationPremium
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflation
Delhi Confidential: On his 60th, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes a birth...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On his 60th, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes a birth...
Also Read |Richa Chadha apologises after deleted ‘Galwan says hi’ tweet: ‘Three words are being dragged into a controversy’

Vikram Gokhale started his career in Marathi theatre. He has appeared in various Hindi and Marathi films.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-11-2022 at 03:16:29 pm
Next Story

In Phase-1 of Gujarat elections, 89% of BJP candidates are crorepatis: ADR

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Birthday boy Agastya Nanda, via the lens of mom Shweta Bachchan and sister Navya Naveli
Birthday boy Agastya Nanda, via the lens of mom Shweta Bachchan and sister Navya Naveli
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 24: Latest News
Advertisement
X