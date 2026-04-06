‘Authentic, grand and truly special’: Anupam Kher shares inside moments from Chetak Screen Awards 2026

The Chetak Screen Awards 2026 returned in grand style after a seven-year hiatus, with Alia Bhatt, Farah Khan, Sunil Grover, Zakir Khan and Saurabh Dwivedi hosting the star-studded evening. The ceremony saw a strong turnout from industry heavyweights including Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar and Bobby Deol.

Amid the celebrations, veteran actor Anupam Kher shared pictures from the night with a note calling the event “grand,” “authentic,” and deeply special.

Taking to Instagram after the ceremony, Kher wrote, “WELCOME BACK SCREEN AWARDS! AFTER SEVEN LONG YEARS!🏆😍

What a grand evening—beautifully curated, incredibly professional, and so authentic in its spirit. It truly felt special to be a part of it. 😍👏

But the highlight of my evening was meeting my wonderful friends from Dilkhush Special School, who acted in Sitare Zameen Par. Their joy, their honesty, and their sheer love for life lit up the entire room. They reminded me once again why stories like these matter.❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹🥹

Met some of my favourite people too! Including the wonderful Mrs. #NitaAmbani and my darling @aliaabhatt! Heartiest congratulations to #AnantGoenka and #PriyankaJha and the entire team of @ieentertainment and @indianexpress for bringing back the awards with such dignity and excellence.😎🫡🎬Here’s to celebrating cinema, talent, and the magic that connects us all. Congratulations to all nominees and winners ! Jai Ho! 🎬”