‘If I’m working with Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, we are equals’: Anupam Kher challenges Bollywood’s hero stereotype

Veteran actor Anupam Kher’s career spans over four decades and hundreds of films across genres. The actor played a 65-year-old man in his debut film Saaransh at just 28 and has over the years given many memorable performances.as character actor and as a lead. In a recent interview, Kher was asked why Hindi cinema often associates being a “hero” with a certain look, unlike Hollywood where actors like Vin Diesel headline films. Responding to this, the actor shared how he defines a hero in cinema.

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Anupam Kher on redefining hero in films

Anupam Kher told Pinkvilla, “I am a hero only—who told you I’m not a hero? What defines a hero? It’s our mindset. We think a hero must have good hair, must get the heroine. But a hero is any character that drives the story.”

Kher drew parallels with real life, arguing that heroism isn’t limited to conventional appearances or roles. “Look around—there are so many heroes from middle-class and lower middle-class backgrounds. Look at our cricket team, the women’s cricket team, the blind cricket team, athletes—they are all heroes.”

“In films, because we have the luxury of some people deciding who is a hero and who is not, that becomes the definition,” he said.

‘Dr. Dang was hero of Karma’

Recalling his early days in the industry, Anupam Kher said this mindset was something he always questioned. “That was my problem with everyone when I joined films. At 28, I played a 65-year-old man in my first film. I thought that was a hero’s role.”

Talking about Karma, he said, “I once jokingly told Subhash ji that the real hero of the film is Dr Dang. He comes into the jail, gets slapped by the jailer, and then creates havoc. Now imagine if Dr Dang was played by Dilip Kumar and the jailer by Anupam Kher—the entire film would have been from Dr Dang’s point of view.”

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Anupam Kher on being equal to the lead of any film

Anupam Kher also spoke about the evolution of relationships within the film industry. “Earlier, especially in the ’70s and ’80s, the way heroes treated character actors on screen often reflected in real life too. But that has changed now.”

He further said, “If I’m working with Shah Rukh Khan, or Akshay Kumar, or Anil Kapoor, we are equals. It’s their large-heartedness and understanding of life that we remain such good friends even today.”

Highlighting how dynamics have shifted, he added, “Today, I share the same warmth with Aditya Roy Kapur as I do with anyone else I’ve worked with. Friendship has to be between equals as people, not equals in status.”

Anupam Kher on never having self-doubt

Addressing whether he ever struggled with self-doubt, Anupam Kher said, “No, never. I am an educated, gold medallist from drama school. I may not have had work at times, but I had knowledge. I always knew I understood more than many others I worked with. Education always helps—it empowers you.”

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Anupam Kher was last seen in his directorial Tanvi The Great, which featured debutant Shubhangi Dutt in the lead. He is set to appear next in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, alongside Ranvir Shorey, Kiran Juneja, Parvin Dabas, Tara Sharma, Ravi Kishan and others.