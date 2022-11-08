scorecardresearch
Anupam Kher says Kirron Kher’s cancer recovery was the ‘biggest relief’: ‘Giving up is not an option’

Anupam Kher spoke about his wife Kirron Kher's recovery from cancer. Kirron was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2021.

Anupam Kher spoke about Kirron Kher's recovery from cancer.

Anupam Kher, who is presently promoting Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai, recently spoke about how his wife Kirron Kher’s recovery from cancer was a huge relief for him. Remarking that this was the biggest victory for Kirron, he said, “For me, it (Kirron’s recovery) is the biggest relief. Touchwood, her cancer is in remission.”

Actor-politician Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2021.

Anupam told ETimes, “She is a fighter. She has started work again in Chandigarh. She was a judge on India’s Got Talent. The human spirit is much more stronger than any other thing. Giving up is not an option. Because you are known, you become role model for people.”

Anupam Kher said that he was worried when Kirron Kher resumed work because the mention of cancer is made to sound extremely scary. “Of course, anybody who comes to know about something like this… because the C word is somehow made into a big thing but today, science and medicine have become so amazing and she was very lucky to have wonderful doctors here in Mumbai,” he said.

Also Read |‘Salman Khan rattled me during Dabangg 2, scrapped everything I shot on day 1’: Arbaaz Khan says his brother ‘baptised him by fire’

In 2021, Kirron Kher shared with Hindustan Times that there is no way out of the disease except treating it. Kirron said, “It’s not the ideal situation to be in. Par yeh zindagi hai (But such is life). One learns to deal with it and carry on. There’s no way out except to treat it. Nobody likes going through the treatment or its side effects.” She added, “Even the doctors don’t know how and why it happened. Medical science doesn’t really have a concrete answer. I would much rather not have it. But it’s something I had to accept.”

