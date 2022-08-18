Anupam Kher lauds Kartik Aaryan, says he will be here for ‘a long time’

Recently, actors Kartik Aaryan and Anupam Kher got to meet each other in person, and they had only nice things to say about each other. In fact, post their meeting, Anupam shared a lengthy post on his social media and called Kartik a ‘superstar.’

“SUPERSTARS: Since the criteria of calling an actor (however good he/she is) a #SuperStar depends on the money their movies make, I am sharing with you all a pic of two SUPERSTARS. At least this year for me! My film #KashmirFiles made 350crores worldwide and @kartikaaryan’s #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 earned close to 250 crores . Time is changing and so is the audience’s taste and the system. Who had ever imagined that a day will come, when my film like #KashmirFiles in the lead will do business of 350cr. It is a good churning! I welcome the change. Hope you all do too! It was such a pleasure to meet #Kartik recently! He is going to be here for a long long time. Both, as an actor and a superstar. मैं तो लगभग पिछले 40 से दौड़ रहा हूँ।और भी बहुत साल अभी दौड़ना है और कार्तिक जैसे नौजवानों के साथ कम्पीट करना है! जय हो!! #KuchBhiHoSaktaHsi #SelfPraise #Truth #Journey #MagicOfCinema (sic),” read Anupam’s full caption.

Kartik was quick to return the compliment and took to his Instagram page to state how much he adores the veteran artiste and shared, “Thank you So much Sir ❤️ You are an inspiration. बस आप जैसा जोश और उत्साह 40 साल बाद मुझमें भी बना रहे (I hope I have your spirit and energy even after 40 years of working in the business).”

Kartik Aaryan’s last release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a big success, and so was Anupam Kher’s controversial The Kashmir Files, which did a worldwide business of Rs 350 crore. Kartik is currently filming Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. He also has Freddy and Satyaprem ki Katha in his kitty.