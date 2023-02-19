Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta say young actors need to work on their acting: ‘And we need to work on our bodies’

Veteran actors Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta were recently seen in the movie Shiv Shastri Balboa. The actors, in an interview, spoke about their fitness and explained how they have worked on themselves. Anupam also took a trip down the memory lane and recalled how Neena used to cook her own meals and wash her own vessels in drama school.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Neena Gupta said, “We try to stay fit. We try to look a little respectable. I learn this from the youngsters, they work a lot on their body. And I feel that fitness is one of the reasons behind people liking us now and the people who are giving us work.”

Anupam agreed with Neena and hilariously said, “We have to work on our body and youngsters have to work on their acting.” Neena laughed and said, “Good one.” Talking about Neena, Anupam said that they went to the same drama school and even though Neena was very modern, she used to cook her own food and wash her vessels in the hostel. “If you were to look at her, Neena was very western, but she used to wash her vessels while wearing a spaghetti strap.”

Anupam also reflected back to the 1980s when he had first come to Mumbai with the aspiration of becoming an actor. He said, “Career wise I showed my heropanti when I came to Mumbai. This is (Pointing towards his head) a very dignified bald sexy look but when you initially lose your hair, your hair scattered across your head. Also I was very thin. Everybody told me to become an assistant or a writer because they thought he would never become an actor.”