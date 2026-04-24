Multi-millionaire Anupam Kher lives in a rented house, sold home to Alia Bhatt: ‘Don’t want disputes after I am gone’ 

Actor Anupam Kher has opened up about why he continues to live in a rented house despite decades of success in the film industry, revealing that the decision is a conscious one shaped by personal experiences and evolving priorities

In a recent conversation with The Powerful Humans Official, Kher spoke about why he chose not to own a home, even as he ensured his mother had one of her own.

“I bought a house for my mother because she wanted one in Shimla. One day she told me that she wanted a house in Shimla. She had lived her life in a rented house for 60 years and now she wanted a home of her own there. We went to Shimla and looked for a house for her. She wanted a one-bedroom place, but I bought her an eight-bedroom house with a hall. These are symbolic things, otherwise how will you set an example?”

‘Whether house is owned or rented, it’s the same thing’

Kher explained that his decision came from a deeper realisation about material needs and personal growth, adding that beyond a point, possessions don’t define one’s life.

“I am not comparing myself to Gautam Buddha, but he was a prince. When he stepped out into the world, he saw how people lived, and that’s how he became Gautam Buddha. I felt that once you earn money, what do you really need? You need a place to live, whether it’s owned or rented, it’s the same thing. You need a car, you need one or two people to work with you. Beyond that, I can’t eat silver bread or put gold foil on my food. It is called evolvement as a person, I am not saying that I am a saint. When I earned Rs 10,000 for Saransh, today I earn much more—that is a different achievement. We want to see what we can achieve and we go for it.”

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He also spoke about how property often becomes a source of conflict after a person’s death.

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“I felt that when a person passes away, there are often disputes over property, but if you have money to distribute, there is less conflict. I see many elderly people and I am shocked—someone’s son has thrown them out of the house, someone is being pressured to sign a will. There is no such atmosphere in my house, but I believe that the lighter I remain, the higher I can fly.”

‘Alia bought my house’

Kher had earlier spoken about this decision in a conversation on Zindagi with Richa, sharing that it was a well-thought-out choice rather than a financial constraint.

“About 10 years ago, I decided that I don’t need a house. I even sold my house, Alia bought it, and after that Kiran and I moved to another place, thinking we would stay there until we found something. It took us four years to find it. Then she became an MP and shifted to Chandigarh. At one point, I wondered why we were even searching so hard for a house. Now we have started living there, and I realised it is easier.”

‘It took Kirron some time’

In a 2024 conversation with Curly Tales, Anupam Kher was asked whether his wife, actor-politician Kirron Kher, shares his perspective on not owning a house. “It took her some time, but she is okay now. She also has her own house in Chandigarh.”

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He also revealed that his outlook has been influenced by the late industrialist Ratan Tata. “Look at him, he is no more, but the kind of life that he lived, he lived in a small house with a small car to travel.”

Alia Bhatt reportedly bought two apartments in a prime Juhu building in Mumbai from Anupam Kher in 2015 for Rs 5.16 crore and Rs 3.83 crore.

The decision to live in a rented home as a lifestyle choice reflects a personal philosophy on minimalism and evolving priorities. While this narrative touches on financial independence and property disputes, it is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only and does not constitute professional financial, legal, or real estate advice.