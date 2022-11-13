scorecardresearch
Anupam Kher refused ticket as Uunchai runs housefull: ‘Maine iss picture mein acting kiya…’

Uunchai actor Anupam Kher could not get a ticket for the film at a Mumbai multiplex as it ran housefull.

anupam kher, uunchaiAnupam Kher could not manage to get tickets for Uunchai on Saturday night.

The biggest joy for any actor is when their film runs housefull at theatres. Veteran actor Anupam Kher experienced the same when he went to watch his latest release Uunchai at a theatre in Mumbai. Dressed in a suit, he reached the ticket counter, only to be told that there was no ticket available for the film. His director Sooraj Barjatya, who also accompanied him was left smiling ear to ear at the development.

Anupam Kher shared a video on Saturday night where he approaches the box office for a ticket. As he’s refused a ticket he says, “Mujhe mana kar rahe hai? Maine iss picture mein acting kiya hai (You are refusing me? I have acted in the film).” When the person dismisses him again, Kher asks if he can stand and watch the film, and then laughs out loudly. He then walks up to ‘the great Sooraj Barjatya‘ and informs him that there are no tickets available for the movie. As the director smiles heartily, they hold each other, and walk out. A few fans are seen calling out to them saying that Uunchai is a ‘very good movie’.

मुझे “ऊँचाई” फ़िल्म का टिकट नहीं मिला! पहली बार असफलता में सफलता दिखी! मैं कहीं ख़ुशी के मारे पागल ना हो जाऊँ।हा हा हा! जय हो! 😂😂😂😂 ##SoorajBarjatya #Uunchai #Housefull #NoTickets,” Anupam Kher captioned the post, which loosely translates to, “I did not get a ticket for Uunchai. For the first time, I enjoyed the feeling of victory even in defeat. I hope I don’t go crazy out of this sheer happiness.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

 

Uunchai opened to a positive response from fans, and even got a thumbs up from the critics. Reviewing the film for The Indian Express, Shalini Langer wrote, “While Bachchan is the star, it’s not his doing this time, with the script thrusting him repeatedly forward when his own character is actually content being one among the many. As the loving couple Javed and Sabina, Irani and Gupta have the film’s choicest moments, while Kher as the grumpy friend has the most laughs. While they are on the road, the film is actually at its smoothest.”

Apart from Anupam Kher, the film features Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and Sarika.

