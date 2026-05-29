‘Let it go’: Anupam Kher recalls Naseeruddin Shah’s apology that ended years-long feud

Actors Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah have not always seen eye to eye. Over the years, the two veterans have often found themselves on opposite sides of political and ideological debates. However, Kher says he has moved past the unpleasantness, recalling a warm interaction he shared with Naseeruddin Shah when the two met at a prayer meeting.

In a conversation with Times Now, Kher spoke about his long-standing admiration for Shah, their meeting and why he no longer has the time or desire to hold grudges.

Looking back at his early years in theatre, Kher said Naseeruddin Shah was among the actors he idolised.

“I was always star-struck by Naseeruddin because he was the first star actor to emerge from drama school. We all wanted to be like him and Om Puri because they were among the first actors to land leading roles in parallel cinema.

“Deep down, I also wanted to work with Sharmila Tagore and Moushumi Chatterjee one day. But we knew that filmmakers like Shyam Benegal, Govind Nihalani and Saeed Mirza would eventually give us work because our heroes were Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri and Farooq Shaikh.”

‘We looked at each other and hugged’

Kher recalled meeting Shah at a prayer meeting held for H.D. Pathak, the chartered accountant who had worked with both actors.

He said, “I met Naseer at a prayer meeting. Ratna’s uncle, H.D. Pathak, who was also the chartered accountant for both of us, had passed away. We met there and both of us looked at each other and hugged. He said, ‘I keep saying things from time to time, you should just let it go.’ I told him, ‘I don’t even feel bad anymore.'”

Story continues below this ad

The actor added that at this stage of his life, he prefers peace over confrontation.

“I’m at a stage in life where I don’t feel like being unpleasant with anyone. There are so many things to do in life that I neither have the desire nor the energy to fight with people anymore. I simply don’t have the time.”

ALSO READ: Shool actor Sayaji Shinde planted 6.5 lakh trees to keep 92-year-old mother alive forever

When Naseeruddin Shah called Anupam Kher a ‘clown’

In a 2020 interview, while defending Deepika Padukone’s visit to JNU, Shah addressed Kher’s support for the government and said, “Someone like Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don’t think he needs to be taken seriously. He’s a clown. Any number of his contemporaries from NSD and FTII can attest to his sycophantic nature. It’s in his blood, he can’t help it.”

Story continues below this ad

The remarks prompted a strong response from Kher, who took to X, then known as Twitter.

“I never bad-mouthed you or said anything rude to you. But now, I would like to say that you have spent your entire life, despite all the success, in frustration. If you can criticise Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli, then I am sure I am in great company.”

He continued, “None of these people took your statements seriously… This is not you talking but all the substances you have consumed for years. They have clouded your judgement. If saying bad things about me gets you headlines for a couple of days, then this is my gift to you.”

Kher and Shah have shared screen space in several films over the years, including A Wednesday!, Karma, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Main Azaad Hoon and Mohra.