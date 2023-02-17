Anupam Kher reacts to Prakash Raj slamming The Kashmir Files: ‘Apni apni aukat ki baat…’

Actor Anupam Kher, who played one of the leading roles in director Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files, has reacted to actor Prakash Raj’s critical comments about the film. Anupam said that he has always believed in honesty, and others can believe whatever they want to.

Prakash Raj had made the comments during the Kerala Film Festival, and had also mocked Vivek Agnihotri’s false claim that the film had been shortlisted for the Oscars. In an interview with Navbharat Times, reacting to Prakash’s statement, Anupam said, “Apni apni aukat ki baat karte hain log (People talk according to their status).” Anupam further asserted that some people like to live their lives with dishonesty.

At the Kerala Film Festival, Prakash had said, “The Kashmir Files is one of the nonsense films, but we know who produced it. Shameless. International jury spit on them. They are still shameless. The other fellow, the director is still telling, ‘Why I am not getting Oscar?’ He will not even get a Bhaskar.”

Vivek had also reacted to Prakash’s statement, and tweeted, “#TheKashmirFiles has given sleepless nights to #UrbanNaxals so much that one of their Pidi is troubled even after one year, calling its viewer’s barking dogs. And Mr. Andhkaar Raj, how can I get Bhaskar, she/he is all yours. Forever.”

Anupam was recently seen in the film Shiv Shastri Balboa, co-starring Neena Gupta.