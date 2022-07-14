Anupam Kher reacts to National Emblem controversy: ‘The lion will bite also, if needed…’

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has reacted to the controversy over the representation of the National Emblem atop the new Parliament building. He tweeted in Hindi, “If the lion has teeth, it will, of course, show them. This is, after all, the lion of independent India. If needed, the lion will bite, too.” He also shared a video shot at Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya.

The emblem atop the Parliament building, an adaptation of the Lion Capital on the Ashoka Column at Sarnath, ignited a raging controversy as several opposition leaders and citizens pointed out that the new emblem showed the lions with bared fangs. It was also said that the lions are far more aggressive than the original ones. However, artists Sunil Deore and Romiel Moses, who designed the emblem, insisted that there had been no change from the original design. Sunil Deore told The Indian Express that the apparent difference in the lions’ expression is due to the angle of the view and dimensions. “If you look at the Sarnath ‘Lion Capital’ from below, it will look the same as the Parliament emblem does,” he said.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, “If an exact replica of the original were to be placed on the new building, it would barely be visible beyond the peripheral rail. The ‘experts’ should also know that the original placed in Sarnath is at ground level while the new emblem is at a height of 33 mtrs from the ground.”

Before Anupam Kher, his The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri had also tweeted in support of the new emblem. He’d written, “The new #NationalEmblem at the #CentralVista has proved one thing that #UrbanNaxals can be fooled just by changing the angle. Specially the LOW angle.” He added, “#UrbanNaxals want a silent lion without teeth. So that they can use it as a pet.”

Anupam Kher and Vivek Agnihotri had worked together on the film The Kashmir Files, which became one of the biggest hits in the post-pandemic era and grossed over Rs 250 crore. The film focused on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s.