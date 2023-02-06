scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Anupam Kher reacts to Kangana Ranaut’s tweet on ‘Muslim actors’, defends her freedom of speech: ‘She is brave’

Actor Anupam Kher, who is close friends with Kangana Ranaut, opens up about his take on her controversial tweet regarding 'India's obsession with Khans and Muslim actresses.'

kangana ranautKangana Ranaut with Anupam Kher. (Photo: Anupam/Instagram)

Anupam Kher is good friends with Kangana Ranaut, who is also directing him in their upcoming political drama Emergency. Recently, Kher got candid about his relationship with Kangana and defended her right to tweet about any topic of her interest.

Not too long ago, Ranaut, who is pretty active on social media, shared a tweet where she stated that India is ‘obsessed with Khans and Muslim actresses.’ Her tweet read, “This country has only and only loved all Khans and at times only and only Khans…And obsessed over Muslim actresses, so it’s very unfair to accuse India of hate and fascism … there is no country like Bharat in the whole world.”

Also Read |Did Anupam Kher throw shade at John Abraham’s acting chops? ‘Usse mere jitna lamba dialogue bulwa lo’

Anupam Kher said while art has its own place in such discussions, Kangana too has a right to freedom of speech: “I think art has its own place, and religion has its own place. Religion ke wajah se koi film dekhne nahi jaata hai, art ke wajah se hi film dekhne jaate hain (People don’t go to watch the film based on religion, but based on art). You don’t go to mandir, masjid or gurudwara after watching a film. You go because you have faith in your religion. You have all the right to present your faith, but I don’t think anybody decides to say it like that.”

Kher, who has interviewed Kangana for his talk show, and has been seen with her on multiple occasions, said the actor is ‘brave’ and should be ‘applauded’.

“Like everybody has freedom of speech, why shouldn’t we give her the freedom of speech? I think Kangana is a brave girl. If we applaud woman empowerment, we should defiantly celebrate the success of Kangana,” Kher signed off.

Besides Emergency, Anupam Kher will soon be seen in the family entertainer Shiv Shastri Balboa.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-02-2023 at 13:19 IST
