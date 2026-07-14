Anupam Kher says trolls dug up Naseeruddin Shah’s old video: ‘Ecosystem to attack me’

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has reacted after an old video of Naseeruddin Shah calling him a “clown” resurfaced online following his remarks on the theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. In a new social media video, Kher said he and Naseeruddin had reconciled long ago.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a video message for his fans. The actor claimed the old clip was resurfaced by trolls to target him over his latest comments on the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

He said, “A few days ago, I visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and spoke about my feelings. Some people didn’t like what I said because it didn’t fit their agenda. They wanted to create a narrative and started looking for ways to target and troll me, to abuse me. An entire ecosystem was formed just to attack me. They said many things about me, but I only enjoyed it more because they worked so hard. When they had nothing else, they dug up a six-year-old video of Naseeruddin Shah, hoping to damage my reputation.”

The 71-year-old further shared that his relationship with Naseeruddin has been warm despite their past differences.

“In reality, Naseer and I have met, hugged each other and respect one another. People even told me to let the matter go because it had been eight or nine months, but they forgot that I had already responded to that video back then and expressed how I felt,” he said.

Anupam further added that everything he has achieved has come because of his own hard work and that he would always stand by his beliefs. “I want to say this openly: whatever I have achieved, I have earned through my own hard work. I have risen from the ground up with my values, my dedication and by the grace of God and Lord Ram. What exactly are you trying to make me afraid of? You have spent your lives trapped in your own egos. Why are you threatened by my shadow? Keep doing what you want. I will continue to stand by the truth.”

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Addressing the trolls, he said, “There is an incredible power in Ayodhya, in the Ram Mandir. In every street and every corner, you can feel the presence of Lord Ram. The city inspires me to tell myself again and again: speak the truth, because truth always wins. It took 500 years for the Ram Mandir to be built. Some people will keep searching for new angles, but when you are speaking the truth, you don’t have to remember what you said. Others are the ones who have to keep inventing stories.”

“Good luck to all of you. I am very happy. The film we are shooting is progressing well, and I am enjoying every moment of it. Ayodhya is an extraordinary place. It feels as though every street, every corner and every home is blessing you because countless people have offered their prayers here. I just wanted to speak to all of you and say this: self-made people are not afraid of anyone, especially not of abuse. My father used to say that if you don’t accept someone’s abuses, they go right back to the person who uttered them. So enjoy. May your abuses be blessed,” the actor concluded.

Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah’s feud

In a 2020 interview, Naseeruddin Shah was asked about members of the film industry who had either criticised or supported the government. He replied, “There are fewer than those who oppose it,” and added, “Someone like Anupam Kher is very vocal. I don’t think he needs to be taken seriously. He is a clown. Any number of his contemporaries from NSD and FTII can attest to his sycophantic nature. It’s in his blood. He can’t help it.”

Back then, Anupam responded with a video message on X saying he has a history of criticising many celebs from the film industry. He further said that he had never spoken poorly about Naseeruddin Shah but felt the need to respond this time. The Tanvi The Great actor also said that if he could criticise people like Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli, then he was in good company.

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Anupam Kher on Ayodhya temple

Meanwhile, during a recent interview with India Today, Anupam was questioned about the theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. He compared it with the destruction and looting of temples during the Mughal era, and called the incident “a very, very minor thing”. “This is theft. It happens in museums, temples and even homes. I too wondered how someone could steal from the treasury of such a newly established temple. But we should not confuse one issue with another. A thief is a thief,” he said. He urged people to blame the thieves rather than defaming the temple or Sanatan Dharma, and his remarks drew backlash.

On the work front, Anupam Kher will next be seen in Shri Ram Bhoomi, helmed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh. The actor also has Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 in the pipeline.