Tuesday, December 07, 2021
Anupam Kher tells mother that son Sikandar married secretly, but the prank misfires

Showing a picture from Sikander Kher's shoot, Anupam Kher tried to prank his mother saying he got married without informing the family. Her unexpected reaction left the son amazed as he called her 'most progressive'.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
December 7, 2021 4:13:14 pm
anupam kherAnupam Kher's mother had the wittiest response to the news of Sikander Kher's wedding.

Actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday shared a fun video of him trying to prank his mother. Telling her that his son Sikandar Kher has tied the knot without informing them, he expected his mother to be shocked, or even angry. However, her reaction came as a surprise to him, leading him to call her ‘most progressive’.

The actor shared the video on Twitter and wrote in Hindi, “Mother killed my prank. @sikandarkher sent 1 wedding photo from the shoot. I jokingly showed the photo to my mother and said that Sikandar got married without informing us, thinking she would be upset. But…. You too will be stunned to hear her words! Jai Ho. Most progressive #DulariRocks.”

In the video, a visibly disappointed Anupam informed her that Sikandar has tied the knot without telling the family. She responded, “Bahut acchi baat hai (this is very good).” She also asked him for a photo of the wedding, and looking at his grim expression, asked why he isn’t happy.

When Anupam Kher replied that he is tense, his mother said that he should thank God, and added, “Why are you tense? Look at me, my blood has increased in a minute.” She continued, “When girls can do it, why can’t boys. Even girls run away, you should be thankful that he has at least informed you, otherwise he would have run away.”

A surprised Anupam called her the most progressive woman in the world, and finally revealed that it was all a prank. “He is my grandson, ‘do it, don’t tell us just do it’. We will do what we have to do,” she replied in return. When Anupam told her her how Sikandar had sent the picture from a shoot and that he had expected her to be shocked, she smiled and said, “He won’t do it, he is such a fool.”

