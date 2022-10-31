scorecardresearch
Anupam Kher pens sweet birthday wish for son Sikandar Kher

Taking to his Instagram, Anupam Kher dropped a string of pictures of son Sikandar Kher and conveyed his birthday wishes.

Anupam Kher and Sikandar KherAnupam Kher took to social media to wish his son Sikandar Kher on birthday. (Photos: anupampkher/Instagram, sikadarkher/Instagram)

Veteran actor Anupam Kher wished his son Sikandar Kher with a sweet birthday note. Taking to his Instagram, the Uunchai actor dropped a string of pictures along with a caption. Anupam shared a cute picture of Sikander from his childhood. The next picture features the mother-son duo Kirron Kher and the birthday boy. Another image of Sooryavanshi actor portraits.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Happy birthday dearest @sikandarkher! May God give you all the happiness in the world. Wishing you a Long and healthy life! You have grown to be a nice human being. You are a wonderful actor too. May all your forthcoming projects be hugely successful! Love and prayers always!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Sikander is Kirron Kher‘s son from her ex-husband, Gautam Berry, a Mumbai-based businessman, to whom she was married for five years.

Talking about the work front, Anupam Kher is busy shooting for his films Emergency and The Signature. He will also be seen in Sooraj Barjatya‘s Uunchai, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 11 this year.

Apart from this, he is super happy to be a part of the Telugu drama Tiger Nageswara Rao, which is headlined by Ravi Teja. Apart from these, Anupam will also be seen in Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay. Being directed by Ashok G, Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay also stars Sai Manjrekar and Ila Arun. Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay marks the film debut of Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa.

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 10:03:49 am
