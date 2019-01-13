Anupam Kher on The Accidental Prime Minister: Proud to be associated with such a courageous film

Anupam Kher, whose latest offering The Accidental Prime Minister released in theatres despite many controversies, has a special message for the film’s team and his fans.

The actor took to Twitter to state that he is flying back to New York to resume the shoot of his NBC series New Amsterdam. Along with the tweet, he posted a video in which he said, “Dear team of The Accidental Prime Minister, I want to tell you that I am very proud of this film and proud that we had the guts to make this film as it is. This film will ultimately be remembered in the history of Indian cinema for the courage it had to name the people as it is. My dear viewers, audience, please watch this film. It has a feeling of pride and truth, and truth can never be conquered. Jai Hind.”

Dear team of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister team!I am on my way to NY to continue shooting for @NBCNewAmsterdam, but I am with you always. I am very happy & proud to be part of a path breaking film. Love to all and go for it aggressively. Courage is infectious.🙏😍 @TAPMofficial pic.twitter.com/yP811TG7tF — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 13, 2019

In The Accidental Prime Minister, Anupam Kher plays the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, the actor had confessed that in the beginning, he was not convinced enough to take up the project as he had an idea about the kind of controversies it could attract.

The 63-year-old actor said, “Vijay Gutte and Sunil Bohra came to me and asked me to think about my decision. My first reaction for a couple of months was the same, I didn’t want to be a part of this film. But then I saw Dr Manmohan Singh walking from one place to another place on TV. In my mind, the actor in me thought that let’s see if I can walk like him. And, I was a disaster and that challenged me. I rehearsed for half an hour but I just couldn’t get it right. So, then I asked them to let me read the script. And it totally fascinated me.”