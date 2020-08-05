Anupam Kher on Sushant Singh Rajput case: Who is and isn’t at fault should be found out

Anupam Kher wants the Sushant Singh Rajput case to reach its logical conclusion (Photo: Instagram/anupamkher, sushantsinghrajput). Anupam Kher wants the Sushant Singh Rajput case to reach its logical conclusion (Photo: Instagram/anupamkher, sushantsinghrajput).

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a video about the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Speaking about it, Kher said that it is our duty as citizens of this country to make sure that this whole affair reaches its ‘logical end’.

The actor said, “Not saying anything is turning your heads away at this crucial juncture. Without blaming anybody, we should ensure that this case reaches a logical end. As a co-actor and as a human being, it seems fair to do so. He (Sushant) was someone’s brother and son, so it doesn’t seem right to keep one’s silence at this point.”

“Who is and who isn’t at fault, that should be found out. Turning away from the issue at this point would be a cowardly act, and it isn’t a good thing to be a coward,” Kher added.

Anupam Kher shared the clip with a caption that read, “This is the least we owe him. This is the least we can do for him. Sushant’s family deserves to know the truth. His friends, colleagues, loved ones and millions of fans who loved him deserve to know what caused his death. If we have any humanity left, then we must raise our voices today. So much has been said, there are so many conspiracy theories, but it is not about who stands on which side anymore, it is about ensuring, that this case reaches a logical conclusion. We must know the truth.🙏#JusticeforSushant.”

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 at his Bandra flat in Mumbai. Since his death, many fingers have been pointed at a few people and at the ‘nepotistic nature’ of the film industry. The case is currently being investigated by the Mumbai police.

