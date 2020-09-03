Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik to reunite for Vivek Agnihotri’s The Last Show

Ever since the lockdown was enforced, this will be the first time Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik will visit a set.

Actors Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik are set to begin work on Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial, The Last Show. The film’s shooting will commence mid-September with proper safety precautions amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The movie will also celebrate 45 years of friendship shared by Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik. Ever since the lockdown was enforced in March, this will be the first time the two artistes will visit a set.

The Bombay High Court recently permitted actors above 65 years of age to resume shooting.

Talking about the precautions being taken by the film’s team, Anupam Kher said, “Of course, people feel concerned, especially our families. But once they knew about the safety measures, they felt secure. We have professional Covid marshals, ensuring all the required precautions are taken. But above all, everyone has to be considerate and caring towards each others.”

“Struggle, pain, suffering, celebration and success – we compete professionally but bond personally. We have never lost love and respect for each other. We have never looked at life from a tragic point of view. We always found humour and inspiration in every situation. When Vivek discussed this inspirational story full of beauty, love and laughter, we were fascinated by his vision of human psyche. We realised that during the Covid crisis, the world needs inspiration, positivity, and above all – humour. So, in a way Vivek is celebrating our unique friendship for the world to fall in love with friendship, again,” Kher added.

Satish Kaushik, however, admits that he has certain hesitation about shooting for any project. He said, “Most film shoots have not started and there was a sense of pessimism in people, with predictions of a slow death of cinema. Both of us, and Vivek are born fighters and eternal optimists. So, we started shooting to inspire others, experiment and innovate in these times and send a message that cinema lives to entertain, inspire and fill this world with laughter.”

Speaking on helming The Last Show, director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri said, “I have worked meticulously on SOP and other technical aspects about the shoot in detail. I proposed to do mock shoots just to make the crew used to shooting in the new environment and change habits. Plus, we are taking on this project with positivity, love and laughter.”

The Last Show will be jointly produced by Anupam Kher, Rumi Jafry, Satish Kaushik and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd