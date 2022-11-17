Anupam Kher on Shah Rukh Khan’s viral statement about being the last superstar: ‘It was charming, but this year…’

Anupam Kher has been promoting Uunchai of late; the film has been performing decently at the box office. In a recent chat, Anupam Kher opened up about the Sooraj Barjatya universe, staying relevant and Shah Rukh Khan‘s viral statement on one of his talk shows, Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai about being ‘the last of the superstars.’

Anupam, who has starred in Sooraj Barjatya’s latest movie Uunchai, spoke about how a section of audience prefers to diss the director’s movies since they don’t like anything ‘sanskari.’ Speaking to India.com, the actor said, “Being good is being sanskari, and being sanskari is being cool…People try to slot them easily (Barjatya movies).”

The actor also spoke about superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s viral statement on his show, Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai, about being the last of the superstars. That particular clip has been going viral on social media for a while now, and when asked about his opinion on SRK’s statement, Anupam said, “It was very motivating, that is why they have gone viral. Actors said such amazing things (on the show), it was the biggest learning for me, I got inspired. It was a very charming statement Shah Rukh made, but this year the superstar is Anupam Kher,” actor said referring to The Kashmir Files, Karthikeya 2 and Unnchai’s box office numbers. In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Kher said in 2022, two of his films have emerged as blockbusters, with The Kashmir Files clocking Rs 350 crore and the Telugu mystery-adventure Karthikeya 2 earning Rs 130 crore. This was before Uunchai’s release.

Later, the actor also opened up about Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai being sexist, and said, “It has become fashionable now to give interpretations to what people do. I can say that this was not the intention of Karan Johar, and that was not the intention of the film.”

The filmmaker also got candid about being relevant and mentioned about how he doesn’t like being called ‘uncle’ since it holds negative connotations in our country: “I don’t allow anyone to call me an uncle, not because I have an issue with being called that but because it is a cliché in India.” He then added that to stay relevant, he worked on himself, got into shape, and revealed how he broke barriers by working in films across the border, stating, “Mujhe angrezi bolni nahi aati, main angrezi films mein kaam karta hun (I don’t know how to speak fluently in English, but I still work in those movies). I think in Hindi, but to remain relevant, you have to break barriers.”

Anupam Kher has been seen in Hollywood films like Silver Linings Playbook, The Big Sick and Bend it Like Beckham among others.