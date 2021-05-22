Anupam Kher on Kirron Kher’s health: ‘There are days when she is positive, and days when the chemotherapy impacts her’

Actor Anupam Kher keeps updating his fans and the fans of his wife Kirron Kher about her health. She is currently being treated for multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Anupam recently shared that Kirron is getting better but the cancer treatment is difficult.

While interacting with The Times Of India, the actor shared, “Kirron’s health is improving. It’s a tough treatment. She often says that the lockdown and COVID situation have made things difficult. Patients going through this treatment need something to distract themselves. She can’t go out or meet people, but the good part is that Kirron is on her way to better health.”

He added, “She is holding up fine. There are days when she is positive and then there are days when the chemotherapy impacts her state in many ways. We are all trying our best and she is doing it, too.”

The Aiyaary actor also feels that one needs to keep one’s mental state strong to handle such a difficult treatment and his wife is doing “every effort towards that.”

Anupam opened up about Kirron’s illness in April and said, “Just so that rumours don’t get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She’s always been a fighter and takes things head on.”

After the diagnosis, Anupam Kher quit his American TV series New Amsterdam to be with his wife in these testing times.