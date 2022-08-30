scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Anupam Kher, Nawazuddin Siddiqui pay tributes to ‘guru’ Hemendra Bhatia: ‘Irreparable loss to theatre world’

Apart from featuring in films, Hemendra Bhatia was also the first--and the only--dean of Anupam Kher's acting school, Actor Prepares.

Anupam Kher and Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to their social media pages and remembered theatre director and actor Hemendra Bhatia. (Photo: Anupam Kher/Instagram, Nawazuddin Siddiqui/Instagram)

Actors Anupam Kher and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have mourned the loss of noted theatre director, actor and acting coach Hemendra Bhatia, who passed away on Tuesday.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to Twitter and shared a picture of Hemendra Bhatia, crediting him for teaching him the “techniques of acting”. Bhatia, an FTII alumna, featured in films like I Did Not Kill Gandhi, Satta and the TV series Bharat Ek Khoj. He was also the first–and the only–dean of Anupam Kher’s acting school, Actor Prepares.

“My teacher Shri Hemendra Bhatia who taught me the techniques of acting and also gave me my early opportunities under his direction passed away today morning. It’s an irreparable loss to the theatre world. May his soul rest in peace,” Siddiqui wrote.

Anupam Kher took to Instagram and recalled his friendship of over 40 years with Bhatia, who he had first met as a faculty member at Bhartendu Natya Academy, Lucknow.

“Bhatia Saab the great: I met #HemendraBhatia in Sept.1979 at #BhartenduNatyaAcademy in Lucknow. It was my first job as a teacher. We both were part of the faculty under #RajBisariaJi. Even though I was 24 he decided to call me #KherSaab. We have been friends since then.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Calling Bhatia his confidant, Kher said the veteran was a “short tempered, large hearted, wonderful storyteller.” Kher also attached a screenshot of his chat with Bhatia, where the latter was thanking him for his compliments and concern.

“Later when I established @actorprepares. I asked him to help me design the school. He became the first and the only dean of our acting school. We did plays together. And remained friends. He was my confidant!

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRBPremium
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRB
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to manyPremium
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this yearPremium
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this year

“He was brilliant, little shy, very giving, warm, passionate, short tempered, large hearted, amazing at his craft, wonderful storyteller, emotional, an eternal optimist and many more things. He went to a better world. But too soon. I will miss you #BHATIASAAB and our conversations over a cup of coffee. Om Shanti,” Kher wrote.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 03:41:31 pm
Next Story

Explained: Who is Muqtada al-Sadr, cleric whose supporters stormed Iraq’s presidential palace?

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

A look at the accused and the roles they played
Moosewala murder

A look at the accused and the roles they played

Rishi Kapoor to Salman Khan: KRK has ruffled feathers of host of stars

Rishi Kapoor to Salman Khan: KRK has ruffled feathers of host of stars

Anna Hazare writes to Kejriwal: 'Drunk on power'

Anna Hazare writes to Kejriwal: 'Drunk on power'

Pakistan floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

Pakistan floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

Karnataka: Seer seeks anticipatory bail in sexual assault case

Karnataka: Seer seeks anticipatory bail in sexual assault case

La Trobe University re-launches PhD scholarship named after SRK

La Trobe University re-launches PhD scholarship named after SRK

On India-China ties, Jaishankar has list of three 'mutuals'

On India-China ties, Jaishankar has list of three 'mutuals'

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will its 'standalone' architecture work?

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will its 'standalone' architecture work?

Premium
Teesta Setalvad can move appropriate authority for protection, says SC

Teesta Setalvad can move appropriate authority for protection, says SC

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform
C. Raja Mohan writes

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform

Premium
Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Plan A Plan B, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, Qala and Monica Oh My Darling stars grace Netflix’s Films Day
Plan A Plan B, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, Qala and Monica Oh My Darling stars grace Netflix’s Films Day
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement