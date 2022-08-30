Anupam Kher, Nawazuddin Siddiqui pay tributes to ‘guru’ Hemendra Bhatia: ‘Irreparable loss to theatre world’

Actors Anupam Kher and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have mourned the loss of noted theatre director, actor and acting coach Hemendra Bhatia, who passed away on Tuesday.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to Twitter and shared a picture of Hemendra Bhatia, crediting him for teaching him the “techniques of acting”. Bhatia, an FTII alumna, featured in films like I Did Not Kill Gandhi, Satta and the TV series Bharat Ek Khoj. He was also the first–and the only–dean of Anupam Kher’s acting school, Actor Prepares.

“My teacher Shri Hemendra Bhatia who taught me the techniques of acting and also gave me my early opportunities under his direction passed away today morning. It’s an irreparable loss to the theatre world. May his soul rest in peace,” Siddiqui wrote.

Anupam Kher took to Instagram and recalled his friendship of over 40 years with Bhatia, who he had first met as a faculty member at Bhartendu Natya Academy, Lucknow.

“Bhatia Saab the great: I met #HemendraBhatia in Sept.1979 at #BhartenduNatyaAcademy in Lucknow. It was my first job as a teacher. We both were part of the faculty under #RajBisariaJi. Even though I was 24 he decided to call me #KherSaab. We have been friends since then.”

Calling Bhatia his confidant, Kher said the veteran was a “short tempered, large hearted, wonderful storyteller.” Kher also attached a screenshot of his chat with Bhatia, where the latter was thanking him for his compliments and concern.

“Later when I established @actorprepares. I asked him to help me design the school. He became the first and the only dean of our acting school. We did plays together. And remained friends. He was my confidant!

“He was brilliant, little shy, very giving, warm, passionate, short tempered, large hearted, amazing at his craft, wonderful storyteller, emotional, an eternal optimist and many more things. He went to a better world. But too soon. I will miss you #BHATIASAAB and our conversations over a cup of coffee. Om Shanti,” Kher wrote.