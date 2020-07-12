Anupam Kher’s mother, brother, sister-in-law and niece test positive for coronavirus

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 12, 2020 10:55:49 am
Bollywood actor Anupam Kher’s mother, brother, sister-in-law and niece have tested positive for coronavirus.
Kher took to Twitter to share the news. He tweeted, “This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed.🙏”
More details awaited.
