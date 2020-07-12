Anupam Kher’s mother, brother, sister-in-law and niece test positive for coronavirus

Anupam Kher said he has tested negative for coronavirus. Anupam Kher said he has tested negative for coronavirus.

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher’s mother, brother, sister-in-law and niece have tested positive for coronavirus.

Kher took to Twitter to share the news. He tweeted, “This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed.🙏”

More details awaited.

