‘He is sharp and brilliant’: Anupam Kher meets Samay Raina, lauds him for bouncing back after ‘bad patch’

More than a year after the controversy surrounding his YouTube show India’s Got Latent, comedian Samay Raina on Monday announced his return with a new comedy special, Still Alive. Recently, veteran actor Anupam Kher met Samay and his family, praising the comedian’s talent and sharing a picture from their meeting on social media. The visit took place at Anupam’s Actor’s Prepare facility, where Samay was accompanied by his parents, Pushkar and Sweety.

‘Samay Raina is sharp’

In a tweet, Anupam Kher wrote, “Samay, on screen, is sharp, funny and brilliant. But off screen, he was like a protective son. There is something very endearing about that quality. At just 28, his timing and sense of humour are outstanding. I genuinely feel he is a genius… Well ALMOST!”