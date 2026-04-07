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‘He is sharp and brilliant’: Anupam Kher meets Samay Raina, lauds him for bouncing back after ‘bad patch’
Anupam Kher recently met comedian Samay Raina and said he was impressed by his sense of humor and his resilience in bouncing back after last year’s difficult period.
More than a year after the controversy surrounding his YouTube show India’s Got Latent, comedian Samay Raina on Monday announced his return with a new comedy special, Still Alive. Recently, veteran actor Anupam Kher met Samay and his family, praising the comedian’s talent and sharing a picture from their meeting on social media. The visit took place at Anupam’s Actor’s Prepare facility, where Samay was accompanied by his parents, Pushkar and Sweety.
‘Samay Raina is sharp’
In a tweet, Anupam Kher wrote, “Samay, on screen, is sharp, funny and brilliant. But off screen, he was like a protective son. There is something very endearing about that quality. At just 28, his timing and sense of humour are outstanding. I genuinely feel he is a genius… Well ALMOST!”
He also referred to the difficult period Samay went through, saying, “All bad patches take us back to reflect! To pause. And if we take it as a #LessonOfLife, then we are unstoppable!” Anupam also added, “Samay and I tried cracking jokes together… I failed. Then he failed. How HUMAN! And that’s when I was reminded, life is not about getting it right all the time. It is about failing, laughing, getting up again… and enjoying the journey.”
Samay Raina came to @actorprepares to meet me with his wonderful parents, Pushkar ji and Sweety ji. Such warmth, such grace… a truly beautiful Kashmiri Pandit family. ❤️
Samay, on screen, is sharp, funny and brilliant. But off screen, he was like a protective son. There is… pic.twitter.com/iHBYsgetJm
— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 7, 2026
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Alongside the tweet, Anupam Kher shared a video clip of the interaction. In the clip, as Anupam praises Samay Raina, saying, “I’m very proud of you, God bless you, you are the best,” Samay responds in his characteristic humor, “I wish I could say the same about you, sir,” and both burst into laughter.
In 2025, Samay Raina was at the center of widespread backlash following remarks made by Ranveer Allahbadia during an episode of India’s Got Latent. The incident sparked nationwide outrage, leading Samay to remove all episodes from YouTube.