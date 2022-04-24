Anupam Kher presents PM Modi with rudraksha beads sent from his mother Dulari: ‘Keep giving energy to all of us…’

Actor Anupam Kher shared a post regarding his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he gave him a gift on behalf of his mother, Dulari Kher. Anupam Kher took to Instagram and shared photos from the interaction, praising the PM for his ‘hard work’. In one photo, he stands next to Modi, and in the other, he presents him with rudraksha mala (prayer beads), sent by his mother.

Kher wrote in chaste Hindi, “Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji. Both the mind and the soul were pleased to meet you today. I got a chance to say thank you for the hard work you are doing day and night for the country and the countrymen.”

He also added, “I and Dulari ji will always remember the reverence with which you accepted the rudraksha mala sent by my mother to protect you. May God always shower his blessings on you. And keep giving energy to all of us like this! Jai Hind! #PrimeMinister #NarendraModi #India #Gratitude #Humbled #DulariRocks.” Neena Gupta reacted to the photo and said, “Wow.”

Anupam also shared his post on Twitter. PM Modi tweeted back, “Thank you very much @AnupamPKher Ji. It is the blessings of your respected Mataji and the countrymen, which keep motivating me continuously for the service of India.”

Anupam Kher was last seen in the film The Kashmir Files, which stormed the box office in India and crossed over Rs 250 crore. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film revolved around the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s. The film also starred Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni and others.