Toggle Menu
When Anupam Kher met ‘mutual admirer’ Jimmy Fallonhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/anupam-kher-meets-jimmy-fallon-photo-5552393/

When Anupam Kher met ‘mutual admirer’ Jimmy Fallon

Anupam Kher, who is currently in New York shooting for medical drama New Amsterdam, posted a picture with television host Jimmy Fallon.

anupam kher meets jimmy fallon
Anupam Kher wrote that he and Jimmy Fallon shared mutual admiration for each other’s work. (Photo: Anupam Kher/Instagram)

Anupam Kher on Wednesday met Jimmy Fallon and the veteran actor said it was a pleasure getting together with the TV host.

Kher, who is currently in the city shooting for medical drama “New Amsterdam”, posted a picture with the late-night talk show presenter on Twitter.

The veteran actor also said the duo shared mutual admiration for each other’s work.

“When you meet someone whose work you admire says he is a fan of your work, it is a wonderful and a humbling feeling.

“Thank you dear @jimmyfallon for your warmth, appreciation and generosity. It was a pleasure meeting and chatting with you,” he wrote.

Advertising

Kher was last seen in Bollywood film The Accidental Prime Minister.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Amrita Rao: Playing Meena Thackeray was an honour
2 Have you seen these photos of Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan and Kangana Ranaut?
3 Sushmita Sen on her comeback: I have to wait for the right thing