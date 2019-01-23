When Anupam Kher met ‘mutual admirer’ Jimmy Fallon

Anupam Kher on Wednesday met Jimmy Fallon and the veteran actor said it was a pleasure getting together with the TV host.

Kher, who is currently in the city shooting for medical drama “New Amsterdam”, posted a picture with the late-night talk show presenter on Twitter.

The veteran actor also said the duo shared mutual admiration for each other’s work.

“When you meet someone whose work you admire says he is a fan of your work, it is a wonderful and a humbling feeling.

“Thank you dear @jimmyfallon for your warmth, appreciation and generosity. It was a pleasure meeting and chatting with you,” he wrote.

Kher was last seen in Bollywood film The Accidental Prime Minister.