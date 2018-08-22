Anupam Kher is star struck in the company of Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese

Robert De Niro celebrated his 75th birthday with Martin Scorsese and Anupam Kher. Robert De Niro celebrated his 75th birthday with Martin Scorsese and Anupam Kher.

Robert De Niro recently celebrated his 75th birthday and while the guest list included greats like Martin Scorsese, it was Bollywood actor Anupam Kher who was truly humbled to be at the do. Anupam and De Niro starred together in the Academy Award-winning 2012 film Silver Linings Playbook. They also shot for an NBC pilot earlier this year and it looks like they have kept their friendship going.

Anupam Kher tweeted, “It was my privilege to be invited by Mr. #RobertDeNiro on his 75th birthday party. Meeting #MartinScorsese & having a conversation with him was a lifetime bonus. Presented Mr. De Niro a copy of #BhagwadGita & a #LordGanesh idol. Recited #MahaMrityunjaya prayer for him.🙏😎”

It was my privilege to be invited by Mr. #RobertDeNiro on his 75th birthday party. Meeting #MartinScorsese & having a conversation with him was a lifetime bonus. Presented Mr. De Niro a copy of #BhagwadGita & a #LordGanesh idol. Recited #MahaMrityunjaya prayer for him.🙏🤓😎 pic.twitter.com/StvtMMabrJ — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 22, 2018

But this isn’t the first time that Kher was invited for De Niro’s birthday. He has been a regular guest at his birthday parties for a few years now. De Niro had earlier also invited Kher to his house for a Father’s Day lunch.

Robert De Niro had earlier thrown a surprise birthday party for Anupam Kher in March 2018. De Niro hosted a private dinner for Kher at his residence and made the day truly special for him. “Thank you Grace and Mr. Robert De Niro for making my birthday the biggest highlight of my entire life. Thank you for the surprise dinner for me at your home. Thank you for singing Happy Birthday song for me. Thank you for my ultimate,” Kher had then tweeted.

Thank you Grace & Mr. Robert De Niro for making my birthday the biggest highlight of my entire life. Thank you for the surprise dinner for me at your home. Thank you for singing “Happy Birthday” song for me. Thank you for my ultimate KUCH BHI HO SAKTA HAI moment. 🙏 #GodOfActing pic.twitter.com/ePXo86SHTR — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 9, 2018

Anupam Kher is a huge admirer of Robert DeNiro’s work. He once shared on Twitter that he is a big fan of De Niro’s work in films like Godfather 2, Taxi Driver and Raging Bull.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd